Top 5 Delaware Sports Betting Bonuses for March Madness

The greatest month of the year is finally here, as the March Madness Tournament is set to begin on Tuesday. Whether it be the crazy buzzer-beaters, wild upsets, and much more, March Madness is going to be as wild as ever in 2022. Delaware sports betting is legal but there are just three legal retail options and currently no online sportsbook. Instead, residents in Delaware that are betting on the NCAA Tournament can find better odds and sports betting offers at the best March Madness betting sites. Many sportsbooks are accessible in Delaware despite not having any in state and they are going to be giving away bonuses, free bets, and many other rewards during March Madness.
Below, we’ll break down the top five Delaware sports betting offers available for March Madness.
The Top 5 Delaware Sports Betting Offers for March Madness
March Madness is one of the best months of the year and fortunately for Delaware residents, they are going to be able to wager on any March Madness game and root for their favorite teams at the same time. College basketball fans can get free college basketball bets and March Madness betting bonuses at the best sports betting sites in Delaware.
Below we list the best March Madness betting sites and sports betting offers available in Delaware for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
- BetOnline – $1000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
- XBET – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
- MyBookie – $1000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games.
- Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
How to Bet on March Madness in Delaware
The best Delaware sports betting apps make signing up a painless process. Members can get in on the action by following a few quick and easy steps.
Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Delaware and claim free college basketball bets.
- Pick a DE betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament
- Sign up to get your Delaware sports betting offers for March Madness
- Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in DE
March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Delaware
Next, we’ll break down the March Madness schedule, how to watch March Madness, and some key NCAA Tournament dates.
- 🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022
- ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga
- 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: March 15th “round of four” and official tournament March 17th
- 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022
- 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022
- 📺 TV Channel: TBS, TNT, Tru TV, CBS
- 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700
March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022
Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.
For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.
|NCAA Basketball Teams
|Odds to Win NCAA Tournament
|Play
|Gonzaga
|+285
|Arizona
|+700
|Kentucky
|+800
|Kansas
|+1100
|Auburn
|+1200
|Baylor
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1600
|Houston
|+1800
|Texas Tech
|+2000
March Madness Betting Trends
During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.
For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.
|Timeframe
|Bet
|Winning Percentage
|Win
|Loss
|Push
|ROI %
|Since 2021
|Under
|62.5%
|20
|12
|0
|19.38%
|Since 2021
|Underdogs ATS
|59.4%
|19
|13
|0
|13.41%
|Since 2019
|Underdogs ATS
|60.9%
|39
|25
|0
|16.39%
|Since 2019
|Under
|54.7%
|35
|28
|1
|6.02%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|57.3%
|55
|40
|1
|10.47%
|Since 2018
|Underdogs ATS
|55.2%
|53
|42
|1
|6.49%
|Since 2017
|Underdogs ATS
|54.7%
|70
|56
|2
|6.02%
|Since 2016
|Underdogs ATS
|53.8%
|86
|72
|2
|3.91%
|Since 2016
|Over
|53.1%
|85
|74
|1
|2.09%
March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022
The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.
For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.
All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Delaware sports betting sites for March Madness.
Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Loyola Chicago
|Ohio State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-110
|-110
|Point Spread
|PK (-110)
|PK (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-108)
|Under 132.5 (-112)
Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?
|Bet
|Jacksonville State
|Auburn
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1600
|Point Spread
|+15.5 (-110)
|-15.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 138.5 (-115)
|Under 138.5 (-105)
Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Montana State
|Texas Tech
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-112)
|-15 (+108)
|Total Points
|Over 132.5 (-105)
|Under 132.5 (-115)
Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Yale
|Purdue
|Play
|Moneyline
|+950
|-1800
|Point Spread
|+16 (+100)
|-16 (-120)
|Total Points
|Over 142.5 (-110)
|Under 142.5 (-110)
Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Delaware sports betting sites.
|Bet
|Delaware
|Villanova
|Play
|Moneyline
|+870
|-1500
|Point Spread
|+15 (-110)
|-15 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 133.5 (-115)
|Under 133.5 (-105)
USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total
The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Miami Florida
|USC
|Play
|Moneyline
|+105
|-125
|Point Spread
|+1.5 (-105)
|-1.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 140 (-110)
|Under 140 (-110)
Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total
While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.
|Bet
|Virginia Tech
|Texas
|Play
|Moneyline
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Point Spread
|PK (-113)
|PK (-107)
|Total Points
|Over 123.5 (-112)
|Under 123.5 (-108)
Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total
The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline, which has some of the best Delaware sports betting offers for March Madness.
|Bet
|Chattanooga
|Illinois
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+8 (-105)
|-8 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total
The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.
|Bet
|CS Fullerton
|Duke
|Play
|Moneyline
|+1250
|-3000
|Point Spread
|+18.5 (-105)
|-18.5 (-115)
|Total Points
|Over 145.5 (-110)
|Under 145.5 (-110)
LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total
The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting websites.
|Bet
|Iowa State
|LSU
|Play
|Moneyline
|+155
|-175
|Point Spread
|+4 (-110)
|-4 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 127.5 (-115)
|Under 127.5 (-105)
Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.
|Bet
|UAB
|Houston
|Play
|Moneyline
|+305
|-375
|Point Spread
|+8 (-109)
|-8 (-111)
|Total Points
|Over 136 (-110)
|Under 136 (-110)
Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total
After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline, which has some of the best Delaware sports betting offers for March Madness.
|Bet
|Davidson
|Michigan State
|Play
|Moneyline
|-108
|-112
|Point Spread
|+1 (-112)
|-1 (-108)
|Total Points
|Over 140.5 (-110)
|Under 140.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total
No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
|Bet
|Colgate
|Wisconsin
|Play
|Moneyline
|+275
|-330
|Point Spread
|+7.5 (-110)
|-7.5 (-110)
|Total Points
|Over 139 (-105)
|Under 139 (-115)
Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total
Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top March Madness betting sites.
|Bet
|TCU
|Seton Hall
|Play
|Moneyline
|-102
|-118
|Point Spread
|+1 (-115)
|-1 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 129.5 (-115)
|Under 129.5 (-105)
*March Madness odds as of Mar. 18, 2022
How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament
Below, we are going to take a look at how to pick some upsets during the tournament. Just remember, never put all of your money on favorites in March Madness as there are going to be crazy upsets just like there is every year.
|Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round
|Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round
|Most March Madness Upsets by Round
|First Round
|6.2
|2
|10
|Second Round
|3.7
|0 (four times)
|8
|Sweet 16
|1.7
|0 (five times)
|4
|Elite Eight
|0.5
|0 (10 times)
|2
|Final Four
|0.2
|0 (25 times)
|2
|Total
|12.4
|4
|19
Most March Madness upsets happen on the first weekend of the tournament. It is very rare for #1-4 seeds to be eliminated in a first-round upset. However, the potential for upsets increases dramatically for later seeds, especially seeds 5-12.
To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, scroll down below.
|NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets
|Frequency of March Madness Upsets
|Percentage of March Madness Upsets
|No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed
|57
|39.5%
|No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed
|54
|37.5%
|No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed
|51
|35.4%
|No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed
|31
|21.5%
|No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed
|22
|15.3%
|No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed
|9
|6.3%
|No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed
|1
|0.7%
The Best Delaware March Madness Betting Websites | DE Sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament
The best Delaware sports betting apps have free bets and bonuses available for the Big Dance. For residents looking for the best March Madness odds, the top Delaware sportsbooks are offering exclusive bonuses and promotions for the NCAA Tournament, including bracket contests with over $250,000 in cash prizes.
Continue reading to learn about the best Delaware sports betting offers to bet on the NCAA Tournament.
1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Bets for March Madness in Delaware
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline gives away exclusive betting bonuses for the NCAA Tournament, making it one of the best March Madness betting sites in Delaware. The sports betting bonus for Delaware users is a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Members will also receive two free NCAA tournament bets when they first sign up, along with a matched free mobile betting offer worth up to $50 for March Madness games. BetOnline also offers overtime and insurance and bracket buster insurance, which gives bettors their money back if a top-three seed loses the game outright.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the link below to receive up to $1000 in bonus cash for March Madness betting.
2. XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Delaware
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
One of the best Delaware sports betting sites, XBet is offering new users a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $500 plus $10 in casino credit. Unlike other Delaware sportsbooks, XBet offers predictions and stats to help you get an edge on March Madness games. Members at XBet can also cash in on a 10k Bracket Contest for March Madness and exclusive Delaware sports betting offers for the Big Dance.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Delaware Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- DE Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Select the link below to receive $500 in bonus cash at XBet, one of the best Delaware sports betting sites.
