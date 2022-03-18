UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall, Best Bets, Odds and Matchups

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall takes places this Saturday, March 19, 2022 live from the O2 Arena in London, England. Because the event is in England this week, the prelims and main card will be a little bit earlier than normal, with the prelims kicking off at 1:30pm Est and the Main Card set to start at 4:00pm Est. Headlining the Main Event will be Alexander “Drago” Volkov (34-9-0) taking on rising prospect Tom Aspinall (11-2-0) in the Heavyweight Division. Unlike last week, this week UFC’s card will feature the standard 30-foot diameter octagon instead of the smaller 25-foot octagon at the UFC Apex Arena. Below, I’ll break down the UFC Fights this weekend and give the best bets for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall | How to Watch

UFC Odds — Volkov vs Aspinall Odds

Alexander Volkov opened as the slight favorite at -145 with the comeback on Aspinall at +125. Action has been two-way with slightly more money coming in on Tom Aspinall moving his line was the underdog at +125 to the favorite at -122. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

UFC Betting Odds for Volkov vs Apinall

Moneyline Odds Play Alexander Volkov +102 Tom Aspinall -122

*UFC odds as of March 17, 2022

UFC Fight Night Odds on Volkov vs Aspinal Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the 2.5 with the odds suggesting it will go over. Will these two hard hitting heavyweights make it past 2.5 rounds?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -170 Under 2.5 +140

*UFC odds as of March 17, 2022

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinal Fight Card

Here is the full UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinal Fight Card

Main Card: 4pm EST

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall (Heavyweight)

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas (Lightweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato (Welterweight)

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina (Women’s Flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria (Lightweight)

Prelims: 1:30pm EST

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani (Featherweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich (Heavyweight)

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig (Light Heavyweight)

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev (Bantamweight)

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed (Women’s Strawweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden (Flyweight)

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly breakdown this fight, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Alexander Volkov — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #6 Heavyweight

: #6 Heavyweight Age : 33

: 33 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 6’7 (201 cm)

: 6’7 (201 cm) Reach : 81” (206 cm)

: 81” (206 cm) Weight 263 lbs (119.3 kgs)

263 lbs (119.3 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Alexander Volkov — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 34-9-0

: 34-9-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22 (65% of wins)

22 (65% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 3 (9% of wins)

: 3 (9% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 9 (26% of wins)

: 9 (26% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 2 (22% of losses)

: 2 (22% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 2 (22% of losses)

: 2 (22% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 5 (56% of losses)

Tom Aspinall — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #11 Heavyweight

: #11 Heavyweight Age : 28

: 28 Country : England

: England Height : 6’5 (196 cm)

: 6’5 (196 cm) Reach : 78” (198 cm)

: 78” (198 cm) Weight 247 lbs (112 kgs)

247 lbs (112 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Tom Aspinall — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record: 11-2-0

11-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 9 (50% of wins)

: 9 (50% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 2 (6% of wins)

: 2 (6% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Submission : 1 (50% of losses)

: 1 (50% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by DQ: 1

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall Preview

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to London after 3 years. Headlining the main event is hometown hero #11 ranked Heavyweight Tom Aspinall taking on #7 ranked Heavyweight, Alexander Volkov. Tom Aspinall is looking to break into the top 10 rankings and Heavyweight title contention with a win over Alexander Volkov. Tom Aspinal is part of the “Newer generation” of heavyweights entering the UFC.

Can Alexander Volkov pull the brakes on the Aspinall Hype Train?

Russian born, Alexander “Drago” Volkov has been fighting professionally since 2009 fighting in M-1 and Bellator before signing with the UFC in 2016. Volkov is 8-3 in his UFC career coming off a unanimous decision win over Marcin Tybura. Unable to string together a bunch of wins, Volkov has been consistently in the top 10 rankings, but not enough to get a title shot. His most recent defeat coming to title challenger Ciryl Gane, who was able to pick apart Volkov from a distance on the feet. Volkov will normally look to keep the fight standing and sports a 0.53 TD average per 15 minutes, with only 1 takedown landed in his last 6 UFC fights. On the feet Volkov lands 4.86 strikes per minutes, while only absorbing 2.95 strikes a minute. Volkov has shown in his UFC career that he can be pretty durable only getting finished once in the last 10 seconds of his fight with Derrick Lewis, a fight that Volkov dominated from start to finish.

Can Tom Aspinall break into the Top 10 and earn a Title Shot?

Tom Aspinall is part of the newer generation of Heavyweights that are well-rounded and athletic. Aspinall has been training MMA since the age of 7, training wrestling and boxing, then moving to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Aspinall started his UFC career in 2020 actually turning down the UFC earlier in his career. Since starting his UFC career, Aspinall has won 4 in a row with all 4 UFC wins by finish, most recently beating Sergey Spivak in the first round.

Not just a striker, Aspinal sports a 100% Takedown accuracy at 2.73 TDs every 15 minutes. He also sports a 100% Takedown Defense, meaning Aspinall has been able to dictate where the fight takes place.

UFC Betting Trends — Volkov vs Aspinall

Before I give away the best bets for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall, let’s take a look at how these two fighters have looked in their previous fights.

Volkov

In all of Volkov’s wins (except vs Lewis) he has out-struck his opponents

Volkov has gone to decision in 4 of his last 6 UFC fights

Volkov was taken down 14 times against Curtis Blaydes

Aspinall

Aspinall has not gone to decision in his last 13 professional fights

Aspinall is on a 7 fight win streak

Aspinall has won 6 of his last 7 fights by KO in the 1st round

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Volkov vs Aspinall

Physically Alexander Volkov will have a 2″ height and 2″ reach advantage over Tom Aspinall. Aspinall is the younger fighter by 5 years. If this fight stays standing, Aspinall is the busier fighting landing 7.19 strikes per minutes while only absorbing 2.37 strikes per minute. As Volkov is not likely to go for the takedown, I think if this fight goes to the ground, it’s because Aspinall wants it there. I think on the feet the fight should be competitive, but if Aspinall starts to lose the stand up battle, he has the option of taking the fight to the ground. Volkov hasn’t really fought a wrestler since his fight against Curtis Blaydes where he gave up 14 takedowns. I wouldn’t call Aspinall a wrestler, but he does posesses the skills to get the fight to the ground. Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Volkov by TKO/KO: 20% (+400 or better)

Volkov by Sub: 0%

Volkov by Dec: 20% (+400 or better

Aspinall by TKO/KO: 25% (+300 or better)

Aspinall by Submission: 15% (+567 or better)

Aspinall by Decision: 20% (+400 or better)

Which translates to:

Volkov +150 or better

Aspinall -150 or better

Fight goes to dec: +150 or better

Fight doesn’t go dec: -150 or better

Given the current betting line (Aspinall -122), I think there is still a little value in Tom Aspinall left. I think he is going to be the more well-rounded fighter than can dictate where the fight takes place. Aspinall should have the same cardio to match Volkov into the later rounds. The bigger octagon will give both fighters more room to move around, but if this hits the ground, I expect Aspinall to be able to control Volkov and maybe even find the submission.

Best UFC Bet

Tom Aspinall -122

