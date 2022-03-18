Vermont Sports Betting Offers for March Madness | Best VT Sports Betting Sites

Vermont sports betting is still not state-regulated, but there are still many ways for Vermont sports betting fans to bet on the NCAA tournament. The March Madness 2022 journey begins on Tuesday, March 15th with the First Four, and continues with the first round of the NCAA tournament kicking off on Thursday, March 17th. In this article, we will explore how to bet on March Madness in Vermont while collecting a ton of great risk free bets and Vermont sportsbook bonuses along the way. To learn more, continue reading as we break down the best Vermont sports betting offers for March Madness.

The Best Vermont Sports Betting Offers for March Madness

Below, we’ll go over some of the best March Madness betting websites and the sports betting bonuses available for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

How to Claim Vermont Sports Betting Offers for March Madness 2022

Next, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on March Madness in Vermont and claim free college basketball bets.

Pick a VT betting site from this page Click the button to get your college basketball betting bonus for the NCAA Tournament Sign up to get your Vermont sports betting offers for March Madness Place your free March Madness bets on the NCAA Basketball Tournament in VT

March Madness Schedule | How to Watch the NCAA Tournament in Vermont

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs 📅 NCAA Tournament Start Date: Round 1, March 17th, 2022

Round 1, March 17th, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2nd, 2022

April 2nd, 2022 🏆 National Championship Game: April 4th, 2022

April 4th, 2022 📺 TV Channel: TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS

TruTV, CBS, TNT, and TBS 🎲 March Madness Odds: Gonzaga +285 | Arizona +700

March Madness Odds | Best Odds to Win March Madness 2022

Despite opening with the best odds to win March Madness, Gonzaga has been one of the most popular picks to win the NCAA Tournament in 2022. As a result, the Bulldogs have moved from +350 to +285 odds to win March Madness. Meanwhile, Duke has fallen down the board from a +1000 to a +1600 at BetOnline, which offers overtime insurance and money back bracket buster insurance during the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of the latest March Madness odds, check out the odds to win the NCAA Tournament for the top 10 teams below.

March Madness Betting Trends

During the NCAA Tournament, certain trends emerge that can help college basketball bettors earn a profit during March Madness. With the first round of March Madness expected to generate plenty of upsets, we’ll break down some of the hottest March Madness betting trends over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the best March Madness betting trends, check out the chart below.

Timeframe Bet Winning Percentage Win Loss Push ROI % Since 2021 Under 62.5% 20 12 0 19.38% Since 2021 Underdogs ATS 59.4% 19 13 0 13.41% Since 2019 Underdogs ATS 60.9% 39 25 0 16.39% Since 2019 Under 54.7% 35 28 1 6.02% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 57.3% 55 40 1 10.47% Since 2018 Underdogs ATS 55.2% 53 42 1 6.49% Since 2017 Underdogs ATS 54.7% 70 56 2 6.02% Since 2016 Underdogs ATS 53.8% 86 72 2 3.91% Since 2016 Over 53.1% 85 74 1 2.09%

March Madness Betting | Odds, Lines, and Point Spread for First Round March Madness 2022

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday afternoon and there were a handful of upsets in the first round. Saint Peter’s (+1500) shocked the college basketball world with an upset over No. 2-ranked Kentucky while Richmond (+400) earned a classic No. 12 vs No. 5 upset with a win over Iowa.

For a glimpse of potential first round upsets, we’ll break down the March Madness odds for every game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament below.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best Vermont sports betting sites for March Madness.

Ohio State vs Loyola Chicago Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Ohio State comes into the Big Dance as a No. 7 seed but will have a difficult first round matchup against No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers have made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament before and could be another potential underdog that could do some damage in the opening round. For the latest Ohio St vs Loyola Chicago odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Auburn comes into the opening round of March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers are favored by 15.5 points over Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and should be able to cruise to an easy win here. Can Auburn take care of business in the Round of 64 versus Jacksonville St?

Texas Tech vs Montana State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Texas Tech is another team that will be heavily favored to win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the West Region and will be favored by 15 points against No. 14 seed Montana St. For the latest Texas Tech vs Montana odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Purdue vs Yale Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Purdue suffered a disappointing loss in the Big Ten Tournament but still enters March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the East Regoin. The Boilermakers enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament as 16 point favorites over Yale. For the latest Purdue vs Yale odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline below.

Villanova vs Delaware Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Villanova enters the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region and will be heavy favorites over No. 15-seed Delaware. The Wildcats come in as 15-point favorites over the Blue Hens in the first round of March Madness. For the latest NCAA Tournament odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

USC vs Miami Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The ACC didn’t get a lot of respect from the Selection Sunday committee. Despite playing well during ACC play, Miami enters the opening round as a No. 10 seed. While Miami is a No. 10 seed, it finds itself as only 1.5-point underdogs against No. 7 seed USC in the first round. For the latest USC vs Miami odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline, which has some of the best Vermont sports betting offers for March Madness.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds, Point Spread, and Total

While Texas was rewarded with a No. 6 seed, the Longhorns drew one of the toughest first round matchup against ACC Tournament Champion Virginia Tech. The Hokies impressed by beating Duke to win the ACC Tournament title and should be able to put up a fight against the Longhorns. The best March Madness betting sites seem to think so too, as BetOnline has Virginia Tech vs Texas odds as a pick’em.

Chattanooga vs Illinois Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Fighting Illini enter as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Illinois comes into the first round against No. 13 seed Chattanooga as eight-point favorites in the first round of March Madness. For the latest Illinois vs Chattanooga odds, check out the NCAA Tournament lines from BetOnline below.

Duke vs Cal State Fullerton Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The No. 2 seeded Duke Blue Devils come into this matchup as 18.5 point favorites in the first round versus No. 15-seed Cal St Fullerton. Duke’s odds to win March Madness have been slipping since being placed in the same region as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. For the latest March Madness odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best Vermont sports betting sites.

LSU vs Iowa State Odds, Point Spread, and Total

The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade before the NCAA Tournament but will still try to make a deep March Madness run. LSU enters the Big Dance as a No. 6 seed while Iowa State comes in as a No. 11 seed in the first round. The Cyclones come in as four-point underdogs versus LSU at BetOnline, one of the best Vermont sportsbooks for March Madness betting.

Houston vs UAB Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Despite being a No. 5 seed, Houston has been one of the most popular dark horses to win March Madness in 2022. The Cougars come in as eight-point favorites in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UAB. For the latest Houston vs UAB odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline.

Michigan State vs Davidson Odds, Point Spread, and Total

After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, Michigan State was rewarded with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans come into the first round as slim one-point favorites against No. 10-seed Davidson. Check out the latest Michigan St vs Davidson odds from BetOnline, which has some of the best Vermont sports betting offers for the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin vs Colgate Odds, Point Spread, and Total

No. 3 seed Wisconsin comes into the opening round as only 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, which enters as a No. 14 seed. If they can advance, the Badgers will play the winner of LSU vs Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall vs TCU Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Seton Hall comes in as the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Pirates are slim one-point favorites in the first round against No. 9 seed TCU. For the latest Seton Hall vs TCU odds, check out the March Madness lines from BetOnline, one of the top March Madness betting sites in Vermont.

*March Madness odds as of Mar. 18, 2022

How To Pick March Madness Upsets in the NCAA Tournament

Historically the majority of the most shocking upsets have occurred in the early rounds of the NCAA tournament. However, recent history has shown that the bigger upsets have been occurring in the later rounds. Case and point, over the last twelve games, to occur in the round of the Elite Eight, the outright underdog has won in six of those twelve games. Even further, dating back to 2016, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 63% rate in the last seven games of the NCAA tournament, going 22-12-1 ATS in the last seven tournament games combined over the last five years.

For a complete breakdown of the March Madness upsets by round since the tournament moved to a 64 team former in 1985, check out the table below.

Average Upsets by NCAA Tournament Round Fewest March Madness Upsets by Round Most March Madness Upsets by Round First Round 6.2 2 10 Second Round 3.7 0 (four times) 8 Sweet 16 1.7 0 (five times) 4 Elite Eight 0.5 0 (10 times) 2 Final Four 0.2 0 (25 times) 2 Total 12.4 4 19

The betting underdog has been on a tare as of late in the NCAA tournament. Over the last two years of March Madness betting action, the underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, going 39-25 ATS since the start of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

To learn more about how lower seeds have performed during the first round of March Madness, check out the table below.

NCAA Tournament First Round Upsets Frequency of March Madness Upsets Percentage of March Madness Upsets No. 10 seed vs No. 7 seed 57 39.5% No. 11 seed vs No. 6 seed 54 37.5% No. 12 seed vs No. 5 seed 51 35.4% No. 13 seed vs No. 4 seed 31 21.5% No. 14 seed vs No. 3 seed 22 15.3% No. 15 seed vs No. 2 seed 9 6.3% No. 16 seed vs No. 1 seed 1 0.7%

The Best Vermont Sports Betting Bonuses for the NCAA Tournament | March Madness Betting Websites in VT

While betting on the outright winner of the 2022 NCAA tournament is one of the more popular wagers for Vermont sports betting fans to make for March Madness, there are a number of alternative markets available as well. Bet on college basketball in Vermont all March Madness long with in-game betting props, and live odds.

To find out where Vermont sports betting fans can get the best free bets and sportsbook bonuses for March Madness 2022, continue reading.

BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness



🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Vermont 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the very best Vermont sports betting app for bettors who want to place bets on the NCAA tournament with crypto. Vermont residents who register with BetOnline to bet on the NCAA tournament this month will receive a special 50% sign-up bonus worth up to $1,000, as well as a risk free bet on March Madness worth up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To sign-up with BetOnline and take advantage of one of the best Vermont sports betting offers available for March Madness 2022, click the link below now.

XBet — $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting in Vermont 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet has one of the best Vermont sports betting offers for March Madness this weekend. New users that bet on March Madness in Vermont with XBet will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free online casino gaming chip worth ten dollars just for signing up and depositing. XBet has become known as one of the most user-friendly and basic Vermont sportsbooks and is accessible for Vermont sports betting fans both new and old.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Vermont Sports Betting Bonus of $500

VT Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get started with one of the most easy-to-use Vermont sportsbooks, click the link below now.

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best College Basketball Odds In Vermont 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Vermont sports betting fans who are looking to find some quick free bets for March Madness should look no further than MyBookie. Since coming into the Vermont sports betting space almost twenty years ago, MyBookie has etched a name for themselves in the industry by offering their customers some of the very loyalty rewards and risk free bets for special events such as March Madness 2022. Vermont residents who register with MyBookie to bet on the NCAA tournament this month will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to some of the very best March Madness futures and in-game betting odds.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Vermont Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

VT Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



MyBookie’s March Madness betting contest is offering a chance to turn $10 in 1 BTC. Click the link below now to get started with MyBookie today.

March Madness Picks | Best Upset Picks for March Madness 2022

The best betting advice one can give to a new March Madness bettor would be to implement the sacred ‘dog or pass’ strategy. This essentially means that unless you can make a case for betting the underdog, whether on the moneyline or against the spread, then your best bet is to not make one at all. However, there is a case to be made as of late for implementing a more adventurous method of March Madness betting, which is by using a variation of the ‘zig zag’ strategy.

Over the last two years, the betting underdog has covered the spread at a 61% rate, while the betting favorite in the second round has covered the spread at a 59% rate over the last two tournaments combined. A bettor who has backed the dog on the ATS in round one, and the favorite on the ATS in round two, over the last two years, has cashed at a 61% rate, turning a profit of more than +14 units along the way.

While it’s not exactly a method that is set in stone, there is likely a case to be made for this pattern continuing, with the March Madness handle growing and inexperienced bettors pouring money in on inflated favorites, and overvalued underdogs. With this in mind, play the zig-zag pattern when betting on March Madness 2022. Be sure to gamble responsibly and enjoy the games.

Bet on college basketball with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

