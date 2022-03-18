Why Watson Is Hurting The Browns’ Super Bowl Odds│NFL Betting Odds

Well, the storyline that has captured more attention than any other during this wild week of free agency has finally come to a close. Deshaun Watson is officially a Cleveland Brown, making their front office look like risk-taking geniuses instead of absolute fools. While things are still being sorted out and many great players are still free agents, it is worth checking in on how Watson being a Brown affects the AFC odds.

The Climb Of The Browns

The Browns added major Watts(on) to their offense, complimenting their high-power run game with an elite pass game. They brought in Amari Cooper earlier in the week and now gave him an excellent quarterback to catch the ball from. They also have some young talent at WR and a monster of a TE in Njoku, meaning that perhaps just one more FA signing gives them the best offense in the NFL.

It is honestly scary to think about- the Browns have a fantastic offensive line, two great RB’s, and now arguably the best QB currently playing. They also have a ton of talent all over their defense, putting them in serious contention for the AFC North and the entire conference. These dawgs may have just pounded their way through their glass ceiling.

The Competition In The AFC

Though the Browns just made their franchise a whole lot better, this year is still a massive question-mark. They are in one of the tougher divisions in football, having to compete with the beasts on the Bengals, the tough and speedy Ravens, and the defensive powerhouse Steelers. And as if that wasn’t enough…

Outside of their division, they also have to beat out teams that are arguably better than any in the NFC, such as the Bills, Chargers, and Broncos. All three of these teams made some major moves in the offseason thus far: the Bills swapped some talent on their O-line and improved their pass rush, the Chargers beefed up their defense, and the Broncos finally got themselves a QB. This is not to mention teams such as the Patriots (coaching), Chiefs (speedy improv), and Raiders (too many weapons to stop), who could all easily beat any other team in the NFL. All in all, the AFC is one tough cookie to crumble.

The Suspension Of Deshaun Watson: Who Will Play?

All of that competition is enough of a challenge for any quarterback, but Deshaun Watson won’t be able to face it alone. Although criminal charges against Watson have been dropped, Watson is very likely to be suspended for at least six games in the coming season (whispers around the league have him getting suspended for ten). With the inevitable trade of Baker Mayfield following this blockbuster acquisition, the problem of who will start at QB for the majority of the Browns season looms large. Perhaps this makes it the perfect spot for Marcus Mariota, but even if that happens, the Browns will have an uphill battle in 2022.

Betting On The AFC: Browns Power Up, But Trend Down

The Browns may have done themselves a massive favor in the long term by getting (arguably) the best QB in the NFL, but that doesn’t mean they can compete this year. In fact, it likely means they can’t. However, you can still bet on all of the AFC and NFL with the best offshore sportsbooks.

