Cubs sign Jonathan Villar and Mychal Givens

The Chicago Cubs increased their depth to their franchise on Thursday with the acquisition of free agent signings Jonathan Villar of La Vega, Dominican Republic, and Mychal Givens of Tampa, Florida. Villar, is an infielder who can play shortstop, second base or third base, signed a one-year deal worth $6 million. Gyvens meanwhile is a reliever who could see some save opportunities for the Cubs this season. He signed a one-year contract worth $5 million.

Villar ia joining his seventh Major League team. He has previously played for the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets. This past season with the Mets, he batted .249 with 18 home runs and 42 runs batted in. Known for his speed, Villar has 232 career stolen bases, including 14 with the Mets last season, and a Major League leading 62 stolen bases while with the Brewers in 2016.

Gyvens is joining his fourth Major League team. He previously pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds. Last season with the Rockies and Reds, Gyvens pitched in 54 games, had a record of four wins and three losses, and had an earned run average of 3.35.

In other signings, the Colorado Rockies have signed relief pitcher Alex Colome of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to a one-year deal worth $4.1 million, the Reds have signed third baseman Colin Moran of Port Chester, New York to a one-year contract worth $1 million, the San Francisco Giants have signed starting pitcher Matt Boyd of Mercer Island, Washington to a one-year deal worth $5.2 million, and the Texas Rangers have signed first baseman Brad Miller of Orlando, Florida to a two-year deal worth $10 million. Colome pitched 67 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2021. He had a record of four wins, four losses, and an earned run average of 4.15. Moran batted .258 with 10 home runs and 50 runs batted in last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Boyd had a record of three wins, eight losses, and an earned run average of 3.89 last year with the Detroit Tigers. Miller batted .227 with 20 home runs and 49 runs batted in last year with the Philadelphia Phillies.

