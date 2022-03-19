How to Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide

Two winners of the World’s Strongest Man competition will go toe-to-toe in the boxing ring on Saturday night. Eddie Hall and Halfthor Bjornsson will renew their rivalry with a boxing fight

DC sports betting is legal but boxing fans only have one sportsbook at their disposal. Instead, residents can find better boxing odds and bigger sports betting bonuses at the best DC sports betting sites. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in DC and claim sports betting offers for the boxing fight tonight.

The Best DC Sports Betting Sites for Eddie Hall vs Thor

For the heaviest fight in history, the best DC sportsbooks are offering free boxing betting bonuses and free bets to DC residents.

Below, we’ve rated the best DC sports betting sites for Eddie Hall vs Thor fight this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Eddie Hall vs Thor XBet – $500 in Free Bets for Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson in DC MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Thor vs Eddie Hall BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the Eddie Hall vs Thor Boxing Fight Bovada – $750 to Bet on Thor vs Eddie Hall in DC

How to Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in DC

While there are limited options on the DC sports betting market, boxing fans can bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor at safe and regulated offshore sportsbooks.

Pick an DC sports betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Eddie Hall vs Thor Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your DC sports betting bonus for Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson Place your free bets on Thor vs Eddie Hall

Boxing Betting — How to Watch Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson in DC

🥊 Boxing Event: Eddie Hall vs Thor

📅 Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 19th, 2022

🕙 When is Eddie Hall vs Thor: 4:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is Eddie Hall vs Thor: Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

📊 Boxing Records: Hall (0-0) | Thor (1-0-2)

🎲 Fight Night Odds: Hall -110 | Thor +110

Boxing Odds — Eddie Hall vs Thor Odds

Two of the World’s Strongest Men are competing in a boxing match on Saturday. The fight will mark the heaviest boxing match in history.

To find out the full betting odds between Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson, check out the tables below via BetOnline.

Eddie Hall vs Thor Moneyline odds

One of the best boxing betting sites, BetOnline has set this fight as a pick’em. Both Eddie Hall and Thor come in with -115 odds, making it a fair fight for fans to bet on.

Moneyline Odds Play Eddie Hall -115 Hafþór Björnsson -115

Eddie Hall — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Staffordshire, England

Height: 6’3

Boxing Record: 0-0

Hafþór Björnsson — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Reykjavík, Iceland

Height: 6’9

Boxing Record: 1-0-2

The Best DC Sportsbooks for Eddie Hall vs Thor

With the legalization of DC sports betting, boxing fans can bet on big matches like Eddie Hall vs Thor online. The best DC sports betting sites are giving away free boxing bets, sports betting bonuses and more.

For more information about the best DC sports betting bonuses available for Eddie Hall vs Thor, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Eddie Hall vs Thor

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in DC 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the best DC sports betting sites for the Eddie Hall vs Thor fight on Saturday night. Unlike other top DC online gambling sites, BetOnline offers the best boxing odds and biggest sports betting bonuses. New members can receive $1,000 in boxing betting bonuses on their first deposit. DC residents can also take advantage of two free DC bets including a players prop and in-play bet.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free DC sports betting bonuses at BetOnline, click on the link below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free Bets for Eddie Hall vs Thor in DC

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In DC 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For Saturday’s fight between Eddie Hall vs Thor, some of the best DC sports betting sites like XBet are giving out free boxing bets to fans. New users can claim up to $500 on their first deposit ahead of Eddie Hall vs Thor. Boxing fans can also cash in on a wide variety of DC sports betting bonuses including rebates, referrals, and weekly reloads.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum DC Sports Betting Bonus of $500

DC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive your free boxing betting bonuses at XBet, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on Thor vs Eddie Hall in DC

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In DC 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to boxing odds, MyBookie is tough to beat. Unlike other DC sportsbooks, MyBookie takes less vig on all boxing betting lines and odds. Sharp bettors can cash in on the best odds on the DC sports betting market for Eddie Hall vs Thor. DC residents can boost their bankroll with $1,000 in free boxing bets at MyBookie on their first deposit.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum DC Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

DC Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free DC sports betting bonuses at MyBookie.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets for Eddie Hall vs Thor 2022

Saturday marks the heaviest boxing match in history between Eddie Hall vs Thor. A longtime rivalry between two winners of the World’s Strongest Man competition, most boxing fans are not expecting this bout to go the distance. Eddie Hall might have his hands full in this fight, as he’s never stepped in the boxing ring while Thor has trained with professional fighters in anticipation for this heavyweight bout. That experience should help him emerge victorious here. Take Thor to win the fight versus Eddie Hall on Saturday.

To place your free boxing bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

