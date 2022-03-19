How to Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Eddie Hall and Halfthor Bjornsson will meet in the boxing ring as they renew their rivalry in Dubai this weekend. Winners of the World’s Strongest Man competition, Eddie Hall vs Thor will set the record for the heaviest boxing match ever. Florida sports betting is not yet legal but boxing fans can still bet on the Eddie Hall vs Thor boxing match at the top offshore sportsbooks. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in Florida and claim free bets for the fights tonight.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for Eddie Hall vs Thor

With the heaviest boxing match in history happening on Saturday, the best Florida sportsbooks are handing out boxing betting bonuses to the Sunshine State.

Below, we’ve ranked the best Florida sports betting sites for Eddie Hall vs Thor fight this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Eddie Hall vs Thor XBet – $500 in Free Bets for Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson in Florida MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Thor vs Eddie Hall BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for the Eddie Hall vs Thor Boxing Fight Bovada – $750 to Bet on Thor vs Eddie Hall in Florida

How to Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in Florida

While boxing fans wait for the Florida sports betting market, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming residents with free bets and sports betting bonuses.

Pick an FL sports betting site from this page Click the button to get your boxing betting bonus for Eddie Hall vs Thor Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your FL sports betting bonus for Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson Place your free bets on Thor vs Eddie Hall

Boxing Betting — How to Watch Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson in Florida

🥊 Boxing Event: Eddie Hall vs Thor

📅 Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 19th, 2022

🕙 When is Eddie Hall vs Thor: 4:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is Eddie Hall vs Thor: Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai

📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

📊 Boxing Records: Hall (0-0) | Thor (1-0-2)

🎲 Fight Night Odds: Hall -110 | Thor +110

Boxing Odds — Eddie Hall vs Thor Odds

Two of the World’s Strongest Men are competing in a boxing match on Saturday. The fight will mark the heaviest boxing match in history.

To find out the full betting odds between Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson, check out the tables below via BetOnline.

Eddie Hall vs Thor Moneyline odds

One of the best boxing betting sites, BetOnline has set this fight as a pick’em. Both Eddie Hall and Thor come in with -115 odds, making it a fair fight for fans to bet on.

Moneyline Odds Play Eddie Hall -115 Hafþór Björnsson -115

Eddie Hall — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 34

Born: Staffordshire, England

Height: 6’3

Boxing Record: 0-0

Hafþór Björnsson — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Reykjavík, Iceland

Height: 6’9

Boxing Record: 1-0-2

The Best Florida Sportsbooks for Eddie Hall vs Thor

Some of the best Florida sports betting sites are giving away big betting bonuses to boxing fans ahead of the Eddie Hall vs Thor boxing match. Florida residents can cash in on free boxing bets, sports betting bonuses, and more at the best Florida sportsbooks.

To learn more about the Florida sports betting bonuses available for Thor vs Eddie Hall, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on Eddie Hall vs Thor

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Bets for March Madness in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For boxing fans looking to boost their bankroll ahead of Eddie Hall vs Thor, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the best Florida sports betting sites, BetOnline is handing out $1,000 in free bets for the heaviest boxing match in history. Florida residents can boost their bankroll with an additional two free boxing bets including a players prop and in-play bet.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Florida sports betting bonuses for Eddie Hall vs Thor at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet — $500 in Free Bets for Eddie Hall vs Thor in Florida

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live NCAA Tournament Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For the Eddie Hall vs Thor boxing match on Saturday, top Florida online gambling sites like XBet are giving out free bets to boxing fans. New members can receive $500 in free Florida sports betting bonuses on their first deposit. Along with excellent boxing bonuses, Florida residents can cash in on a wide variety of boxing betting bonuses including rebates, weekly reloads, and more.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive your free boxing bonuses at XBet, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on Thor vs Eddie Hall in Florida

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best March Madness Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Florida sports betting apps, MyBookie is handing out free boxing betting bonuses for the Saturday’s night fight for Eddie Hall vs Thor. New members can take advantage of $1,000 in free Florida sports betting bonuses on their first deposit. Unlike other Florida sportsbooks, MyBookie offers the best boxing betting odds on the market.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to sign up to MyBookie, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Free Eddie Hall vs Thor Picks | Best Boxing Picks for Saturday’s Fight 2022

Eddie “The Beast” Hall will be stepping in the ring to settle longtime rivalry with Hafþór “The Mountain” Björnsson. While both strongmen have an ongoing rivalry for years dating back to their Strongest Man competitor days, Thor has the upperhand competing in three matches before. This will be Hall’s first time stepping into a ring. Look for Thor’s extra ring time to pay dividends on Saturday night. Take Thor to defeat Hall in the heaviest boxing match in history.

To place your free boxing bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

About Gia Nguyen Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more. View all posts by Gia Nguyen

Read next