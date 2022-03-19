How to Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Offers

Eddie Hall vs Thor goes down this Saturday, March 19th from the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE. Eddie Hall is a previous winner of the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2017 and will make his boxing debut in this match-up. Meanwhile, Hall’s opponent is Hafþór Björnsson, winner of the 2018 World’s Strongest Man title, and is 1-0-2 in his professional boxing career. Bjornsson, better known by the name ‘Thor,’ played Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in the acclaimed HBO series Game of Thrones, comes in as the slight betting underdog to Hall, who is the -110 betting favorite.

To learn more about how to bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in Nevada, continue reading as we explore the best Nevada sportsbook offers for this fight.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites to Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor

The best Nevada sports betting sites are offers free boxing bets and bonus cash ahead of the boxing fight tonight.

Below, we’ll break down the best Nevada sports betting offers for the boxing fight this weekend.

How to Bet on Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson in Nevada

Boxing Betting — How to Watch Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson in Nevada

🥊 Boxing Event: Eddie Hall vs Thor

Eddie Hall vs Thor 📅 Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 19th, 2022

Saturday, March 19th, 2022 🕙 When is Eddie Hall vs Thor: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Eddie Hall vs Thor: Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai

Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Boxing Records: Hall (0-0) | Thor (1-0-2)

Hall (0-0) | Thor (1-0-2) 🎲 Fight Night Odds: Hall -115 | Thor -115

Eddie Hall vs Thor Odds

To find out the full betting odds for Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson, check out the tables below from BetOnline.

Eddie Hall vs Thor Moneyline Odds

BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites, has this fight as a pick’em. Eddie Hall and Thor come in with -115 odds, making this a fairly even fight for fans that want to bet on boxing.

Moneyline Odds Play Eddie Hall –115 Hafþór Björnsson -115

Eddie Hall — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 34

34 Born: Staffordshire, England

Staffordshire, England Height: 6’3

6’3 Boxing Record: 0-0

Hafþór Björnsson — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 33

33 Born: Reykjavík, Iceland

Reykjavík, Iceland Height: 6’9

6’9 Boxing Record: 1-0-2

The Best Nevada Sportsbooks for Eddie Hall vs Thor

Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in Nevada this Saturday and take advantage of some great betting offers from the top Nevada sportsbooks. If you’re not into picking an outright winner, a number of great Nevada online betting apps offer alternative betting markets on the big fight. Nevada sports betting fans can wager on the exact method of victory, round-by-round outcome props, and can even wager on whether or not the fight goes the distance. All this, and more, as Nevada sportsbooks are pulling out all the stops for the ‘Heaviest Boxing Match in History.’

To learn more about how to bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in Nevada, continue reading as we break down the best Nevada sportsbooks available for Saturday’s big fight.

Free Boxing Picks | Boxing Best Bets For Eddie Hall vs Thor

This unique boxing match-up sees two of the largest athletes in history competeing in a combat sport that is not exactly first nature to them. While Eddie Hall likely comes in with a slightly better skill set than the phenom that is Thor, the Icelandic strongman turned television star has trained with professional fighters such as former UFC champion Conor McGregor, and current UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson. With this in mind, your best bet is on the plus-money side in this match-up. Try your luck at betting Thor in this unique super-heavyweight boxing match-up.

To place your free bets on Eddie Hall vs Thor with BetOnline, check out the link below now.

