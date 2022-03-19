How to Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in NY | New York Sports Betting Offers

Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor on Saturday, March 19th as the biggest heavyweight fight in history goes down from Dubai. Eddie Hall is a multi-time UK strongman champion, and winner of the 2017 World’s Strongest Man event, he takes on Hafþór Björnsson, better known as ‘Thor.’ The Icelandic strongman turned actor is best known for his role in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, is himself a multi-time regional strongman winner, and the 2018 World’s Strongest Man. The two square off in a super-heavyweight bout with both fighters lined at pick’em odds.

To learn how to bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in New York, continue reading as we explore the best New York sports betting options for Saturday’s big event.

Boxing Betting — How to Watch Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson in New York

🥊 Boxing Event: Eddie Hall vs Thor

Eddie Hall vs Thor 📅 Fight Night Date: Saturday, March 19th, 2022

Saturday, March 19th, 2022 🕙 When is Eddie Hall vs Thor: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Eddie Hall vs Thor: Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai

Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 📊 Boxing Records: Hall (0-0) | Thor (1-0-2)

Hall (0-0) | Thor (1-0-2) 🎲 Fight Night Odds: Hall -115 | Thor -115

Eddie Hall vs Thor Odds

To find out the full betting odds for Eddie Hall vs Hafþór Björnsson, check out the tables below from BetOnline.

Eddie Hall vs Thor Moneyline Odds

BetOnline, one of the best boxing betting sites, has this fight as a pick’em. Eddie Hall and Thor come in with -115 odds, making this a fairly even fight for fans that want to bet on boxing.

Moneyline Odds Play Eddie Hall -115 Hafþór Björnsson -115

Eddie Hall — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 34

34 Born: Staffordshire, England

Staffordshire, England Height: 6’3

6’3 Boxing Record: 0-0

Hafþór Björnsson — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 33

33 Born: Reykjavík, Iceland

Reykjavík, Iceland Height: 6’9

6’9 Boxing Record: 1-0-2

The Best New York Sportsbooks for Eddie Hall vs Thor

New York sports betting fans can bet on the biggest fights of the year now that state legalization has come to the Empire State. Bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor this weekend in New York while cashing in on great New York sportsbook betting offers, as well as great odds for one of the most unique boxing events of the year. To learn more about how to bet on Eddie Hall vs Thor in New York, continue reading as we go over the best New York sportsbooks available for NY boxing betting.

Eddie Hall vs Thor is a match-up between two freak athletes who are brand new to the sport of boxing. Eddie Hall has a slightly better skill set when it comes to hand-to-hand combat, but Thor has trained with the likes of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, as well as a current UFC welterweight, Gunnar Nelson. It would be hard to make a case against betting either fighter at plus-money in this match-up, which is as close to a coin-toss as you can get in combat sports betting. With that, you’re better off taking the Mountain in this massive boxing match-up.

