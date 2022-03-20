Bruins acquire Hampus Lindholm from the Ducks

The Boston Bruins have had some elite defensemen over the years. They include the great Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, and Zdeno Chara. There is no doubt the verdict is still out on the Bruins’ latest acquisition of Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden. However, Lindholm will be a major part of the Bruins’ long-term plans.

On Saturday, Lindholm was acquired by the Bruins from the Anaheim Ducks with 32-year-old prospect blueliner Kodie Curran of Calgary, Alberta, for defensemen John Moore of Winnetka, Illinois, and Urho Vaakanainen of Joensuu, Finland, a first-round draft pick in the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft, a a second-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft according to Rogers Sportsnet. What its also interesting is the fact that the Ducks retained 50% of Lindholm’s contract. That is for this season, as on Sunday, the Swedish blueliner signed an eight-year extension worth $52 million according to Nick Goss of NBC Sports.

In 61 games this season, Lindholm has five goals and 17 assists for 22 points. He also has a zero when it comes to plus/minus, 42 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one power-play goal, one game-winning goal, one shorthanded point, 119 shots on goal, 77 blocked shots, 55 hits, 31 takeaways, and 44 giveaways.

Lindholm’s power-play goal this season came in a 6-5 Ducks loss to the Arizona Coyotes on December 17, 2021. Lindholm’s game-winning goal this season came in a 7-4 Ducks win over the Seattle Kraken on November 11, 2021. It came from Adam Henrique of Brantford, Ontario, at 9:26 of the third period, and put the Ducks up 5-3 at the time. Lindholm’s shorthanded point this season was a shorthanded assist on a goal by fellow Swede Isac Lundestrom in a 5-3 Ducks win over the Bruins on January 24.

Lindholm obviously impressed the Bruins’ organization on January 24, when he had three assists. The acquisition of Lindholm comes 12 days after he was an awful -5 in an 8-3 Ducks loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

About Jeremy Freeborn I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines. View all posts by Jeremy Freeborn

Read next