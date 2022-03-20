Bruins vs Canadiens Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Boston Bruins are set to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the Centre Bell as Boston will be coming in at 38-19-5 and the Canadiens will be coming in at 17-36-9. Montreal hasn’t had a great season this year, but they’ve won five of their last 10 games. The Bruins on the other hand have been playing their best hockey as of late as they’ve won seven of their last 10.

Bruins vs Canadiens – Game Information

📊 Records: Bruins(38-19-5), Canadiens(17-36-9)

Bruins(38-19-5), Canadiens(17-36-9) 📅 Date: March 21st, 2022

March 21st, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Centre Bell

Centre Bell 🎲 Odds: Bruins(-235), Canadiens(+190)

Bruins vs Canadiens Odds

The Bruins have been playing great hockey as of late, and that trend should continue against a below-average Canadiens team.

Bruins vs Canadiens Preview

Boston will travel to Montreal on Monday for a battle versus the Canadiens. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Monday’s game, check out our Canadiens versus Bruins previews below.

Canadiens Hoping for Anything

The Montreal Canadiens are going to be coming into this one as one of the bottom half teams in the NHL. They’re currently in last place of the Atlantic Division and have the least amount of points in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal, is, however, going to be coming into this one after an impressive 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. In that game, Jake Evans led the way for Montreal with two points.

It’s to be expected that Jake Allen is going to be in the net for the Canadiens on Monday and he hasn’t necessarily played bad this year despite his team’s record. On the season, Jake Allen is 6-16-20 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 3.09 goals per game.

Bruins Looking To Stay Hot

The Boston Bruins have been playing their best hockey as of late, and that’s led to many people thinking that this team can make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. All they’re going to be doing in this one is hoping that they can continue to take care of business just like they have been for the past few weeks.

Boston will be coming into this one after an impressive 4-2 against a tough Winnipeg Jets team. In that game, Charlie Coyle led the way for Boston with three points.

It is to be expected that Jeremy Swayman will be in the net for the Bruins on Monday and he’s been excellent all season. Swayman is currently 17-8-3 with a 92% save percentage and has only allowed 2.09 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Bruins Trends

23-39 ATS this season.

29 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER.

Canadiens Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 26 have gone UNDER.

29-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Bruins vs Canadiens

For this one, I’m going to go with the Boston Bruins to cover the 1.5 point spread.

When I think about how bad the Canadiens have been for the last few months, I can’t imagine that Boston isn’t going to blow this team out.

It’s going to be an interesting game for the first few periods, but ultimately Boston will take care of business and walk away with an easy win.

