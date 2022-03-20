Ducks vs Predators Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Anaheim Ducks are set to take on the Nashville Predators on Monday at the Honda Center. Anaheim will be coming into this one at 27-26-11 and the Predators will be coming in at 36-22-4. Anaheim is playing their worst hockey as of late as they’re going to be coming into this one on a six-game losing streak. The Predators on the other hand have played decent as they will be coming in winning six of their last ten games.

Ducks vs Predators – Game Information

📊 Records: Ducks(27-26-11), Predators(36-22-4)

📅 Date: March 21st, 2022

March 21st, 2022 🕛 Time: 10:00 PM EST

10:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Honda Center

Honda Center 🎲 Odds: Predators(-160), Ducks(+140)

Ducks vs Predators Odds

Neither of these teams hasn’t necessarily been playing great recently, but the Ducks have been much worse than the Predators have the past few weeks. This is a game that Nashville should easily be able to take care of business in.

Ducks vs Predators Preview

Nashville will travel to Anaheim on Monday for a battle versus the Ducks. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Monday’s game, check out our Ducks versus Predators previews below.

Ducks Trying To Turn Their Season Around

The Anaheim Ducks have been playing their worst hockey the past few weeks and that is evident by their six-game losing streak. They’ve won two of their last 10 games, and are hoping that things can start to change for them down the stretch.

They’re coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Florida Panthers that saw them lose 3-0.

It’s to be expected that John Gibson will be in the net for the Ducks on Monday. He hasn’t had a great season by any means, but he hasn’t been the reason why the Ducks are currently on this six-game losing streak. Gibson is going to be coming into this one at 17-19-9 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed just above three goals per game.

Predators Looking To Take Care Of Business

The Nashville Predators are going to be coming into this one playing above-average hockey in their last 10 games.

They’ll be coming in after an impressive win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday as they won 6-3. In that game, Roman Josi led the way with three points.

It is to be expected that Juuse Saros will be in the net for the Predators on Monday and he’s looked great all season. Juuse Saros has only allowed 2.47 goals this season as he has a 92% save percentage and a 30-19-3 record.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Ducks Trends

36-28 ATS this season.

32 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

Predators Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 26 have gone UNDER.

35-27 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Ducks vs Predators

For this game, I’m definitely going to go with the Nashville Predators to win outright. I don’t see Anaheim having any chance in this one due to their most recent play.

I also like the over in this one. Despite both goalies having decent years, I think that this one is going to go over. Considering that only has six goals have to be scored, I’m definitely going to take the over on this one.

