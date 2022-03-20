Oilers vs Avalanche Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Edmonton Oilers are set to take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:30 EST. This is going to be a highly competitive match-up as the Oilers will be coming in at 35-23-4 and the Avalanche will be coming in at 44-13-5. The Avalanche have won three games in a row and the Oilers will be coming in on a five-game winning streak. This game will be played at the Pepsi Center.

Oilers vs Avalanche – Game Information

📊 Records: Oilers(35-23-4), Avalanche(44-13-5)

Oilers(35-23-4), Avalanche(44-13-5) 📅 Date: March 21st, 2022

March 21st, 2022 🕛 Time: 9:30 PM EST

9:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Pepsi Center

Pepsi Center 🎲 Odds: Avalanche(-200), Oilers(+170)

Oilers vs Avalanche Odds

Both of these teams have been two of the best in hockey the past few games, which leads me to think that this is going to be a highly competitive match-up.

Oilers vs Avalanche Preview

Edmonton will travel to Colorado on Monday for a battle versus the Avalanche. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Monday’s game, check out our Avalanche versus Oilers previews below.

Avalanche Looking To Prove They’re Still The Best

The Colorado Avalanche are going to be coming into this one as arguably the best team in hockey. They currently have the most points in all of the NHL and are looking to add to that total on Monday. They’ll be coming into this one after an impressive win against the San Jose Sharks, where they won 5-3. Nathan MacKinnon led the way for Colorado with three points in the win.

It is to be expected that Darcy Kuemper will be in the net for the Avalanche on Monday. He’s had a great season as he’s 29-8-2 with a 92% save percentage and has only allowed 2.41 goals per game.

Oilers Looking To Stay Hot

The Edmonton Oilers are going to be coming into this one as one of the hottest teams in all of hockey. They’ve won five games in a row and have impressive wins over some high-level teams. They were able to take down the Tampa Bay Lightning throughout this five-game win streak as they won 4-1.

In their most recent game against the New Jersey Devils, they walked away with a 6-3 win. Connor McDavid did his usual thing by leading the way with three points.

It’s to be expected that Mike Smith is going to be in the net for the Oilers on Monday and he hasn’t had a great year at all. Smith is currently 6-8-1 with an 89% save percentage and has allowed more than 3.3 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Avalanche Trends

32-30 ATS this season.

36 games have gone OVER while 26 have gone UNDER.

Oilers Trends

31 games have gone OVER while 31 have gone UNDER.

29-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Oilers vs Avalanche

For this one, I’m actually going to go with the Edmonton Oilers to win outright. Betting against the Colorado Avalanche is usually never a smart thing, but I don’t think that the Avalanche are going to cover a one and a half point spread, and with them being – 200 on the money line, I don’t want to put some money on them.

Considering that the Oilers have some good odds in this one and they’ve won five straight games, I’m going to go all-in on Edmonton to continue this winning streak that they’re currently on.

