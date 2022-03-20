Wild vs Golden Knights Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Minnesota Wild are set to take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 8 EST. This game will be played at the Xcel Energy Center as Minnesota will be coming into this one with a 36-20-4 record and the Golden Knights will be coming in at 34-26-4. Both teams are going to be coming into this one winning their last two games.

Wild vs Golden Knights – Game Information

📊 Records: Wild(36-20-4), Golden Knights(34-26-4)

Wild(36-20-4), Golden Knights(34-26-4) 📅 Date: March 21st, 2022

March 21st, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

8:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center 🎲 Odds: Wild(-155), Golden Knights(+135)

Wild vs Golden Knights Odds

Both of these teams are doing their best to solidify a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Both have been playing excellent hockey as of late, which means we should see a highly competitive game on Monday.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Wild vs Golden Knights Preview

Vegas will travel to Minnesota on Monday for a battle versus the Wild. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Monday’s game, check out our Wild versus Golden Knights previews below.

Vegas Turning Things Around

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have had an interesting season. They’re going to be coming into this one only winning four of their last 10 games, but they’ve won two in a row and they’re hoping that that’s going to be a nice start to a streak they can go on for the remainder of this regular season and into the playoffs.

They will be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Los Angeles Kings are there were able to win that won 5-1. In that game, Alex Pietrangelo led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Laurent Brossoit will be in the net for the Golden Knights on Monday. He’s currently 10-9-3 with an 89% save percentage and has allowed 2.9 goals per game.

Wild Looking To Stay Hot

The Minnesota Wild are going to be coming into this one playing great hockey. They were able to take down a tough Chicago Blackhawks team and also beat a high-level Boston Bruins game in the game before.

In their most recent game against the Blackhawks, they walked away with a 3-1 win. Jon Merrill led the way with two points in that one.

It’s to be expected that Cam Talbot will be in the net for the Wild on Monday. Talbot’s had a great year as he’s 24-12-1 with a 90% save percentage and has only allowed 2.92 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Golden Knights Trends

27-37 ATS this season.

35 games have gone OVER while 29 have gone UNDER.

Wild Trends

37 games have gone OVER while 23 have gone UNDER.

27-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Wild vs Golden Knights

For this game, I like the Vegas Golden Knights to win outright. Although the Minnesota Wild have been one of the best teams in hockey all season long, I think that Vegas is going to continue this hot streak.

Considering that they’re going to be coming into this one after a win against arguably one of the best teams in hockey, I think that they’re going to continue playing their best hockey in this one.

Get free NHL bets for the Golden Knights vs Wild game at BetOnline below.

Get Free NHL Bets at BetOnline

About Jon Conahan View all posts by Jon Conahan

Read next