Carlos Correa, Trevor Story sign massive MLB contracts

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox committed long term to a Major League shortstop. The Twins signed Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico to a three-year contract worth $105.3 million according to Ben Lindbergh of theringer.com on Saturday, and the Red Sox signed Trevor Story of Irving, Texas to a six-year deal worth $140 million on Sunday according to the Canadian Press.

Correa, who is a two-time All-Star (2017 and 2021), 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, and 2017 World Series champion, batted .279 last season for Minnesota with 26 home runs and 92 runs batted in. He added 104 runs scored, 155 hits, 34 doubles, one triple, 75 walks, 269 total bases, six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .366, and a slugging percentage of .485. Story, who is also a two-time All-Star, batted .251 last season for Colorado with 24 home runs and 75 runs batted in. He added 88 hits, 132 hits, 34 doubles, five triples, 20 stolen bases, 53 walks, a .329 on base percentage, .471 slugging percentage, 248 total bases and five sacrifice flies.

The Philadelphia Phillies also committed long term to outfielder Nick Castellanos of Hialeah, Florida, to a five-year deal worth $100 million. Castellanos batted .309 with 34 home runs and 100 runs batted in last season with the Cincinnati Reds, and was an all-star for the first time.

There were 10 other intriguing transactions over the weekend, including seven pitchers. The Twins also signed reliever Joe Smith to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. Last season, Smith had a record of 4-4 in 50 games with an earned run average of 4.99.

The Texas Rangers signed starting pitcher Garrett Richards to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million. Last season, Richards had a record of seven wins, eight losses, three saves, 115 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 4.87 with the Boston Red Sox.

The Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Drew Smyly to a one-year deal worth $5.25 million. Last season, Smyly had a record of 11 wins, four losses, 116 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 4.48 for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers found a pitcher for their starting rotation in Michael Pineda. Last season Pineda had a record of nine wins, eight losses, 88 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.62 with the Twins. He is signing a one-year deal worth $5.5 million.

The Los Angeles Angels signed relief pitcher Ryan Tepera to a two-year contract worth $14 million. Last season with both Chicago teams, Tepera pitched 65 games, had a record of 0-2, with an earned run average of 2.79.

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed southpaw starter Tyler Anderson to a one-year deal worth $8 million. Last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners, Anderson had a record of seven wins, 11 losses, 134 strikeouts, and an earned run average of 4.53.

The Atlanta Braves signed closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal worth $16 million. Last season with the Dodgers, he pitched 69 games, had a record of four wins and four losses, 38 saves and an earned run average of 2.22.

There were also three position players who changed teams. The New York Yankees traded first baseman Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres for minor league pitching prospect Justin Lange. Last season, Voit batted .239 with 11 home runs and 35 runs batted in. The Cardinals signed outfielder Corey Dickerson to a one-year deal worth $5 million. Last season, Dickerson batted .271 with six home runs and 29 runs batted in with the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. Finally, the Miami Marlins signed reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler to a three-year contract worth $36 million. Last season, Soler batted .223 with 27 home runs and 70 runs batted in with the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves.