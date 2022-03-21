Coyotes vs Kraken Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Arizona Coyotes and the Seattle Kraken are seet to meet on Tuesday at 10 EST. This game will be played at the Gila River Arena as Arizona will be coming in at 20-38-4 and the Kraken will be coming in at 19-38-6. Both teams are in the bottom half of the Western Conference as they both have the least amount of points. Arizona will be coming in on a two-game losing streak, while the Kraken will be coming in winning their last game.

Coyotes vs Kraken – Game Information

Coyotes vs Kraken Odds

Neither team has played great hockey as of late, which leads me to think that this is going to be one of the more difficult games to bet on. Both have struggled mightily all year, meaning this could truly go either way.

Coyotes vs Kraken Preview

Seattle will travel to Arizona on Tuesday for a battle versus the Coyotes. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Coyotes versus Kraken preview below.

Arizona Hoping for Anything

The Arizona Coyotes have had a season that they’re going to just want to flush down the drain when it’s finished. They’re going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to an average San Jose Sharks team on Sunday. They ended up losing that game 4-2. Lawson Crouse led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Karel Vejmelka will be in the net for the Coyotes on Tuesday. He hasn’t had a great year by any means, but he certainly isn’t the main reason why this team has struggled. He’s going to be coming into this with a 10-23-1 record and a 90% save percentage while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

Kraken Looking To Make It Tough

Although the Seattle Kraken has certainly not had the season that they were hoping for in their first year, we do have to give it up to them for making it tough on many of the teams that they do play each night.

Although they haven’t had many wins this year, the Kraken are one of the more difficult teams to beat. Seattle’s going to be coming into this one after an impressive 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. In that game, three players on the Kraken had two points.

It’s to be expected that Philipp Grubauer will be in the net for the Kraken on Tuesday. He’s 14-26-5 with only an 88% save percentage.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Coyotes Trends

32-30 ATS this season.

29 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER.

Kraken Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 25 have gone UNDER.

27-36 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Coyotes vs Kraken

For this game, I’m actually going to go with the Seattle Kraken to win outright. Although the Coyotes are the favorite in this one, I can’t imagine the Coyotes taking care of business.

Putting money on the Coyotes is never a good idea, which leads me to only have one option and that’s going to be taking the Seattle Kraken.

