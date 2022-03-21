Flames vs Sharks Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Calgary Flames are set to take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 9 EST. This game will be played at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary will be coming in at 38-16-8 and San Jose will be coming in at 27-27-8. Both teams are going to be coming into this one after winning their last contest. Calgary is arguably the best team in hockey as they’ll look to add to their win total on Tuesday.

Flames vs Sharks – Game Information

📊 Records: Flames(38-16-8), Sharks(27-27-8)

Flames(38-16-8), Sharks(27-27-8) 📅 Date: March 22nd, 2022

March 22nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

9:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Scotiabank Saddledome 🎲 Odds: Flames(-245), Sharks(+235)

Flames vs Sharks Odds

The Calgary Flames have been one of the best teams in hockey all season, while the Sharks have struggled. This should be a game that Calgary easily takes care of business in.

Flames vs Sharks Preview

San Jose will travel to Calgary on Tuesday for a battle versus the Flames. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Flames versus Sharks preview below.

Sharks Hoping To End Season Strong

The San Jose Sharks are going to be coming into this one in second to last place of the Pacific Division. They’ve certainly not had the year that they were hoping for, but they will be coming into this one after a nice win against a below-average Arizona Coyotes team. In that game, Noah Gregor led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that James Reimer will be in the net for the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. He’s currently 16-13-6 with a 91% save percentage.

Calgary Looking To Stay Hot

The Calgary Flames have been hot the entire year, but they’ve really played their best hockey as of late. They’re going to be coming into this one winning six of their last 10 games, including their most recent game where they were able to get an impressive 5-2 win against an above-average Vancouver Canucks team. In that game, Matthew Tkachuk led the way with three points.

It’s to be expected that Jacob Markstrom will be in the net for the Flames on Tuesday and he’s looked great all year. He’s currently 29-11-7 with a 92% save percentage.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Flames Trends

34-28 ATS this season.

31 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

Sharks Trends

24 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER.

32-30 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Flames vs Sharks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Calgary Flames to cover the spread. When considering the Sharks are going to be coming into this one only winning four of their last 10 games and the Flames have been one of the best teams in hockey all season long, I have to go with Calgary to cover the spread. The Sharks currently have the third least amount of points in the Western Conference, while the Flames have the second-most.

This should be a game that Calgary easily takes care of business in, which leads me to think that they’re going to at least win by two goals.

