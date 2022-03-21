Hurricanes vs Lightning Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7 EST. This is going to be one of the best games of the day as both of them are going to be coming in as Stanley Cup contenders. The Hurricanes are 41-15-6 and the Lightning are 39-16-6. Despite the Hurricanes being one of the best teams in the NHL, they’re going to be coming into this one on a four-game losing streak. The Lightning also lost their last game.

Hurricanes vs Lightning – Game Information

📊 Records: Hurricanes(41-15-6), Lightning(39-16-6)

Hurricanes(41-15-6), Lightning(39-16-6) 📅 Date: March 22nd, 2022

March 22nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: PNC Arena

PNC Arena 🎲 Odds: Hurricanes(-115), Lightning(+100)

Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds

Neither of these teams has looked great as of late, despite them both being two of the best in the NHL. It’s going to be a difficult game to predict, but the Hurricanes are the favorite.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Preview

Tampa Bay will travel to North Carolina on Tuesday for a battle versus the Hurricanes. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Hurricanes versus Lightning preview below.

Hurricanes Looking To Get Back On Track

The Carolina Hurricanes haven’t been able to find much success throughout their past 10 games as they’ve only won four of them. As previously noted, they’re going to be coming into this one on a brutal four-game losing streak. They were defeated by the New York Rangers in their most recent game on Sunday as they got shut out in this one.

It’s to be expected that Frederick Anderson will be in the net for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. He’s had a great season as he’s currently 30-10-2 with a 93% save percentage and has only allowed 2.06 goals per game.

Lightning Trying To Show They’re The Best

We knew coming into the year that the Lightning were going to be one of the best in the NHL once again and they will look to show that on Tuesday.

They’re going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday. They ended up losing that game 2-1 and broke their two-game winning streak. However, the Lightning are still going to be coming into this one with the fifth-most points in the Eastern Conference.

It’s to be expected that Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and he’s looked great all season. Currently, he’s 32-12-4 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed less than 2.4 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Hurricanes Trends

28-34 ATS this season.

28 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER.

Lighting Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 30 have gone UNDER.

27-34 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Hurricanes vs Lightning

For this game, I’m going to go with the Carolina Hurricanes to win outright. The only reason I’m going to go with Carolina to win outright is that they’re going to be playing on their home ice because they really haven’t looked great at all the past few games.

I think that this team is too talented to continue struggling, which leads me to think that they’re going to get back on track against one of the best teams in hockey.

Get free NHL bets for the Hurricanes vs Lightning game at BetOnline below.