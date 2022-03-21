Islanders vs Senators Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The New York Islanders and the Ottawa Senators are set to meet on Thursday at 8 EST. This game will be played in New York at the UBS Arena as the Islanders will be coming in a 26-25-9 and the Senators will be coming in at 22-35-5. Both teams will be coming into this one after a loss. Neither team has had the season that they were hoping for and are going to be coming into this one trying to get back on track.

Islanders vs Senators – Game Information

📊 Records: Islanders(26-25-9), Senators(22-35-5)

Islanders(26-25-9), Senators(22-35-5) 📅 Date: March 22nd, 2022

March 22nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

8:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: UBS Arena

UBS Arena 🎲 Odds: Islanders(-265), Senators(+240)

Islanders vs Senators Odds

Both of these teams have played similar hockey this season. Although the Senators have been worse, it’s a bit questionable why the Islanders are such heavy favorites in this one.

Islanders vs Senators Preview

Ottowa will travel to New York on Tuesday for a battle versus the Islanders. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Islanders versus Senators preview below.

Senators Hoping for Anything

The Ottawa Senators are going to be coming into this one only winning three of their last 10 games. They got absolutely embarrassed in their most recent one on Saturday against a below-average Montreal Canadiens team. They ended up losing 5-1, as Josh Norris was the lone goal scorer.

It’s expected that Anton Forsberg will be in the net for the Predators on Tuesday. He’s had an above-average year as he currently has given up 2.7 goals per game and has a 91% save percentage.

Islanders Hoping To Get Hot

The New York Islanders are going to have to play their best hockey down the stretch if they’re going to want to make the playoffs. They’re going to be coming into this one winning six of their last 10 games, but did lose a disappointing one on Sunday to the Philadelphia Flyers. In that game, they only scored one goal as Casey Cizikas was the lone goal scorer.

It’s to be expected that Semyon Varlamov will be in the net for the Islanders on Tuesday. He’s currently 5-12-2 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.8 goals per game.

Senators Trends

33-29 ATS this season.

23 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER.

Islanders Trends

27 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

28-31 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Islanders vs Senators

For this game, I like the New York Islanders to cover the spread. When factoring in that the Ottawa Senators have been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season and they’ve won three of their last 10 games, I’m going to assume that the Islanders are going to easily be able to take care of business in this one.

