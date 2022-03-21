Jets vs Golden Knights Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Winnipeg Jets and the Las Vegas Golden Knights are set to meet on Tuesday at 8 EST. This is going to be one of the more interesting games of the day as the Jets have been playing much better hockey as of late. The Golden Knights have been one of the better teams in the NHL all season, and that shows from their 34-26-4 record. The Jets on the other hand are 29-24-10, but they’ve won six of their last 10 games.

Jets vs Golden Knights Odds

The Golden Knights are going to be coming into this one as underdogs due to them playing on the road. The Jets have looked decent this year, but Vegas could definitely win this one.

Jets vs Golden Knights Preview

Vegas will travel to Winnipeg on Tuesday for a battle versus the Jets. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Jets versus Golden Knights preview below.

Jets Are Playing Better

The Winnipeg Jets have certainly not had the season that they were hoping for as it doesn’t look like they’re going to be able to sneak into the Western Conference playoffs unless things really go right for them down the stretch.

They will, however, be going into this one playing much better hockey as of late as they’ve won six of their last 10 games. In their most recent game against the Chicago Blackhawks, they were able to walk away with an impressive win that saw them score six goals. Kyle Connor led the way in this one with an incredible four-point game.

It’s to be expected that Connor Hellebuyck will be in the net for the Jets on Tuesday. He’s had a decent season as he’s 22-22-9 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 3.01 goals per game.

Golden Knights Trying To Regroup

Las Vegas is going to be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak. However, they weren’t playing great before that, and they’re hoping that they can continue this little hot streak that they’re currently on. They were able to come away with a very impressive win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday as they ended up winning 5-1. In that game, Alex Pietrangelo led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Logan Thompson will be in the net for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. He’s only started in five games this year as he currently has a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.91 goals per game

Jets Trends

36-27 ATS this season.

35 games have gone OVER and 28have gone UNDER.

Golden Knights Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER.

27-37 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Jets vs Golden Knights

For this game, I’m going to go with the Winnipeg Jets to win outright. With the way that this team has been playing for the past few games, I do think that this little trend that they’re currently on is going to continue.

Winnipeg still has an outside chance of making the playoffs, but they’re going to have to take care of business if they do want to get there.

