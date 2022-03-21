Kings vs Predators Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Los Angeles Kings are set to take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 10:30 EST. This game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and should be one of the better games of Tuesday. The Kings are going to be coming into this one at 34-22-8 and the Predators will be coming in at 36-22-4. Both teams have a good chance of making a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kings vs Predators – Game Information

📊 Records: Kings(34-22-8), Predators(36-22-4)

Kings(34-22-8), Predators(36-22-4) 📅 Date: March 22nd, 2022

March 22nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 10:30 PM EST

10:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena 🎲 Odds: Kings(-115), Predators(+100)

Kings vs Predators Odds

Both teams have been playing above-average hockey this year. Although the Kings are favorites in this one, the Predators could definitely steal one from the Kings on their home ice.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Kings vs Predators Preview

Nashville will travel to Los Angeles on Tuesday for a battle versus the Kings. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Kings versus Predators preview below.

Predators Trying To Prove They Belong

The Nashville Predators are going to be coming into this one in the midst of an interesting season. They currently have a playoff spot in the Western Conference and are hoping that they can solidify that down the stretch.

Nashville will be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday as they won 6-3. In that game, Roman Josi led the way with three points.

It’s to be expected that David Rittich will be in the net for the Predators on Tuesday. He’s only started in eight games this year and hasn’t looked great as he has an 89% save percentage.

Kings Looking To Get Back On Track

The Los Angeles Kings are going to be coming into this one probably playing their worst hockey of the year. This Kings team has only won five of their last 10 games, and with a team with as much talent as the Kings, that’s certainly not what they’re capable of doing.

They will be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday as they lost 5-1.

It’s to be expected that Cal Petersen will be in the net for Los Angeles on Tuesday. He’s had a great year as he’s giving up less than 2.7 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Predators Trends

35-27 ATS this season.

36 games have gone OVER and 26 have gone UNDER.

Kings Trends

26 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER.

37-27 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Kings vs Predators

For this game, I like the Los Angeles Kings to win outright. The Kings have been playing decent hockey as of late, but they do realize that they do need to start playing better down the stretch to get ready for the playoffs.

I fully expect them to come out in this one and take care of business in their home arena.

Get free NHL bets for the Kings vs Predators game at BetOnline below.