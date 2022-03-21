Lakers vs Cavaliers Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For tonight’s cross-conference rematch, the Los Angeles Lakers are facing off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; free NBA picks are featured here. Cleveland is shooting 46.68% from the field and 35.14% from downtown. Continue reading for Lakers vs Cavaliers preview content.

Can LeBron James and the Lakers upset the Cavaliers without Anthony Davis? James is averaging 29.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Lakers vs Cavaliers — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Lakers | Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers 📊 Record: Lakers (30-41, 29-42 ATS) | Cavaliers (41-30, 40-28-3 ATS)

Lakers (30-41, 29-42 ATS) | Cavaliers (41-30, 40-28-3 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass & Spectrum SportsNet

Bally Sports Ohio, NBA League Pass & Spectrum SportsNet 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Cleveland, Ohio 🎲 NBA Odds: Lakers +6 (-113) | Cavaliers -6 (-107)

Lakers vs Cavaliers Odds | NBA Picks

In Monday night’s non-conference game, the Lakers are six-point underdogs on the road. Los Angeles is 22-18 as a favorite, 8-23 as an underdog and 14-20 ATS away. Furthermore, the Lakers’ over/under record on the road is 20-14. They are 2-4 ATS in their past six matchups against Central Division teams.

On the other side, Cleveland is 27-8 as a favorite, 14-22 as an underdog and 21-13-1 ATS at home. Also, the Cavaliers’ over/under record at home is 12-22-1. The team is 9-2 in its previous 11 meetings versus Western Conference opponents. BetOnline odds are available below.

Lakers vs Cavaliers Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (questionable) | SF Wayne Ellington (questionable) | PF Anthony Davis (out indefinitely) | PG Kendrick Nunn (out indefinitely)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

PG Rajon Rondo (out) | C Jarrett Allen (out indefinitely) | SG Collin Sexton (out for the season) | PG Dean Wade (out)

Lakers vs Cavaliers Preview

Leading into this matchup, the Lakers rank 10th in the Western Conference. Their playoff chances are slowly diminishing. They now trail the Pelicans and Clippers. Los Angeles’ conference record is 16-27. As for the Cavaliers, the team has the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They are behind the Bulls by half a game. Cleveland’s record against its conference opponents is 24-19.

After studying prior head-to-head encounters, in the last four matchups, the Lakers are a flawless 4-0 against the Cavaliers. On Oct. 29, 2021, Los Angeles bested them 113-101 at Staples Center. Cleveland has not defeated them since Jan. 13, 2019, when the team won 101-95 away. The contest tonight is the second meeting for these teams during this regular season.

OFFICIAL: #Cavs sign C Moses Brown to a second 10-day contract. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 21, 2022

LeBron James and the Lakers are close to missing the playoffs again

The Lakers are 3-7 in their past 10 games played. With the regular season ending in just a couple of weeks, the team is running out of time. They have to win most of their contests if the Lakers want the opportunity to overtake the Pelicans and Clippers in the standings. On Saturday, in their 127-119 road loss against the Wizards, LeBron James ended his performance with another double-double.

The four-time MVP accumulated 38 points, 10 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 36 minutes played. Guard Russell Westbrook added one more double-double to his career total as well. He amassed 22 points, 10 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 37 minutes on the court. Counting this defeat, Los Angeles is 3-10 ATS in its last 13 games. The Lakers have not missed the playoffs since the 2018-19 season.

Cavaliers cannot settle for mediocrity

Moreover, the Cavaliers are 5-5 in their previous 10 contests. After losing 118-114 versus the 76ers on Mar. 16, the Cavs have won two straight games. In their 113-109 home win over the Pistons on Saturday, guard Darius Garland finished his outing with a double-double. He earned 24 points, 1.0 rebound and 12 assists in 41 minutes spent on the court.

Anyways, the team has not qualified for the postseason since the 2017-18 season. Of course, the Cavs were swept by the Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals in LeBron’s last season with Cleveland. They are certainly a playoff contender this season, but the Cavs need a healthier roster. If the team can hang on for the next couple of weeks, they might be in better shape for the postseason.

NBA Betting Trends – Lakers vs Cavaliers | NBA Picks

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in its previous five games played.

The Lakers are 1-4 SU in their last five contests.

And, the total has gone over in five of the Lakers’ past seven games.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The total has gone over in six of the Cavaliers’ last seven contests.

Also, the total has gone over in 12 of the Cavaliers’ previous 16 matchups versus Los Angeles.

Lastly, the total has gone over in four of Cleveland’s past five home games.

Free NBA Picks — Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Picks

According to the point spread consensus, 76% of bettors are convinced that Cleveland will cover the spread at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Additionally, 67% of gamblers are expecting the total to go under 227. However, the total has gone over in six of the Lakers’ previous seven matchups when playing on the road against the Cavaliers.

Regarding ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 68.7% probability of winning.

And, the Cavaliers are 4-16 in their last 20 meetings versus Pacific Division opponents. So, contemplate picking the Cavs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 227. More NBA picks are on the main page.

