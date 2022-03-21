Oilers vs Stars Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars are set to meet on Tuesday at 8:30 EST. This game will be played at the American Airlines Arena as this should be one of the best games on Tuesday. Both of these teams have the potential to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Edmonton will be coming in at 35-23-4 and the Stars will be coming in at 34-24-3. Edmonton is on a five-game winning streak and they’re hoping that they can continue their hot play on Tuesday.

Oilers vs Stars – Game Information

Oilers vs Stars Odds

Both the Oilers and the Stars are two of the better teams in all of hockey. The Stars are favorites in this one but expect a competitive game that the Oilers could definitely win.

Oilers vs Stars Preview

Edmonton will travel to Dallas on Tuesday for a battle versus the Stars. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Stars versus Oilers preview below.

Oilers On Huge Win Streak

The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the best teams in hockey all season, and they’re playing their best hockey as of late. Edmonton will be coming into this one on a five-game winning streak after they were able to take down a good New Jersey Devils team on Saturday, 6-3. In that game, superstar Connor McDavid did his normal thing by scoring three points.

It’s to be expected that Mikko Koskinen will be in the net for the Oilers on Tuesday. He’s had a decent season as he’s currently 23-9-3 with a 90% save percentage.

Dallas Looking To Solidify Playoff Spot

The Dallas Stars are going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday. They were able to walk away with a 3-2 win in Washington as Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Jake Oettinger will be in the net for the stars on Tuesday. He’s had a great season as he’s currently 21-10-1 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed less than 2.5 goals per game.

Dallas is hoping that they can get hot down the stretch to try to do what they did a year ago in the playoffs.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Stars Trends

28-33 ATS this season.

27 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER.

Oilers Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

29-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Oilers vs Stars

For this game, I’m going to go with the Dallas Stars to win outright. Considering that this one is going to be in Dallas, I do think that the Stars are going to be able to take care of business. I expect a highly competitive match-up, but I do think Dallas walks away with this one.

The Edmonton Oilers have been one of the better teams in hockey recently, but this streak that they’re currently on does have to eventually end.

