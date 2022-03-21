Pelicans vs Hornets Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In Monday night’s non-conference rematch, the New Orleans Pelicans are playing the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center; free NBA picks are posted here. New Orleans is averaging 108.62 points and 45.59 rebounds per game. Keep scrolling for Pelicans vs Hornets preview content.

Can Jonas Valanciunas and the Pelicans eliminate the Hornets’ four-game win streak? The veteran center is averaging 18 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season. Along with the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are available below.

Pelicans vs Hornets — Game Information

🏀 Teams: New Orleans Pelicans | Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans 📊 Record: Pelicans (30-41, 35-35-1 ATS) | Hornets (36-35, 39-30-2 ATS)

Pelicans (30-41, 35-35-1 ATS) | Hornets (36-35, 39-30-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports South & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports South & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina 🎲 NBA Odds: Pelicans +6 (-113) | Hornets -6 (-107)

Pelicans vs Hornets Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s interconference matchup, the Pelicans are six-point underdogs on the road. New Orleans is 13-5 as a favorite, 17-36 as an underdog and 17-18 ATS on the road. Not to mention, the Pelicans’ over/under record away is 13-22. The team is 6-14 in its past 20 matchups versus Southeast Division opponents.

As for the Hornets, Charlotte is 17-8 as a favorite, 19-27 as an underdog and 19-15-1 ATS at home. In addition to the aforementioned records, the Hornets’ over/under record at home is 16-18-1. The total has gone over in five of their last six contests against Southwest Division teams. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

All Pelicans vs Hornets betting odds were retrieved from BetOnline.

Pelicans vs Hornets Injuries | Free NBA Picks

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

PF Larry Nance Jr. (out indefinitely) | SF Brandon Ingram (out indefinitely) | PG Devonte’ Graham (questionable) | PF Zion Williamson (out indefinitely) | PG Kira Lewis Jr. (out for the season)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

SF Gordon Hayward (out indefinitely)

Pelicans vs Hornets Preview

Entering this contest, the Pelicans rank ninth in the Western Conference. They are behind the eighth-seeded Clippers by five games. Plus, their conference record is 20-23. On the other side, the Hornets rank ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets, Nets and Hawks are each within a couple of games. Charlotte’s conference record is 22-22.

Pertaining to previous head-to-head matchups, in the past three meetings, the Hornets are 2-1 versus the Pelicans. On Mar. 11, Charlotte defeated them 142-120 at Smoothie King Center. Tonight’s showdown will be the second time these teams have met during this regular season.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs NOP 3/21

Hayward (L Ankle) out#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) March 20, 2022

Pelicans have won three of their last four games

The Pelicans are 5-5 in their previous 10 contests. Their four-game skid came to an end after beating the Rockets 130-105 on Mar. 13. Now, New Orleans is coming off back-to-back victories over San Antonio and Atlanta. In the Pelicans’ 117-112 road win over the Hawks on Sunday, center Jonas Valanciunas added another double-double to his career total.

Valanciunas amassed 26 points, 12 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 minutes of action. Guard CJ McCollum also contributed 25 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 39 minutes played. Not only did the Pelicans outrebound them 54-40, they put up 62 points in the paint. New Orleans will have to keep winning if the team wants to remain in the playoff hunt.

Hornets are attempting to win their fifth consecutive contest

Additionally, the Hornets are 6-4 in their past 10 games played, and they are currently on a four-game win streak. In their last four contests, they defeated the Pelicans, Thunder, Hawks and Mavericks. On Saturday, in their 129-108 home win versus the Mavs, forward Miles Bridges led Charlotte in scoring with 23 points in 30 minutes played.

Forward PJ Washington earned 21 points and 3.0 rebounds in 29 minutes on the court as well. The Hornets shot 44-for-88 (50%) from the field and 20-for-42 (47.6%) from behind the arc. After this victory, the Pelicans are 4-1 in their last five games played in March. Also, the team is 6-2 ATS in its past eight contests.

NBA Betting Trends – Pelicans vs Hornets | NBA Picks

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans is 7-3 SU in the team’s past 10 matchups versus Charlotte.

The Pelicans are 10-2 ATS in their previous 12 road games.

Next, the Pelicans are 5-0 ATS in their last five road meetings against the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte is 4-1 ATS in its previous five games played.

The total has gone over in five of the Hornets’ past seven contests.

And, the total has gone over in 12 of the Hornets’ last 18 matchups versus the Pelicans.

Free NBA Picks — New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Picks

After checking out the point spread consensus, about 54% of gamblers are placing their bets on the Hornets to cover the spread at Spectrum Center. To add to that, 67% of bettors are counting on the total going under 233.5. The total has gone under in 13 of the Pelicans’ last 15 games played on a Monday.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 60.8% chance of winning.

For one more noteworthy observation, Charlotte has failed to cover the spread in its past five home contests versus New Orleans. All in all, think about picking the Hornets to win, the Pelicans will cover the spread and the total will go under 233.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the top sportsbooks in Louisiana and North Carolina.