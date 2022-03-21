Penguins vs Blue Jackets Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets are set to meet on Tuesday at 7 EST. This should be one of the best games of the night as both teams have a good chance of making a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Penguins are going to be coming into this one at 38-16-9 and the Blue Jackets are going to be coming in at 32-27-3. Both teams are going to be coming into this one after winning their last game.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets – Game Information

📊 Records: Penguins(38-16-9), Blue Jackets(32-28-3)

Penguins(38-16-9), Blue Jackets(32-28-3) 📅 Date: March 22nd, 2022

March 22nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena 🎲 Odds: Penguins(-275), Blue Jackets(+260)

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Odds

Both the Penguins and the Blue Jackets are two teams that could potentially meet in the playoffs if Columbus does somehow sneak in. It’s going to be an interesting game on Tuesday, but one that Pittsburgh should be able to win.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Penguins vs Blue Jackets Preview

Columbus will travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday for a battle versus the Penguins. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Penguins versus Blue Jackets preview below.

Blue Jackets Playing Better

The Columbus Blue Jackets are one of those teams that probably won’t make the playoffs, but if things do go their way, they could sneak in. They’re going to be coming into this one after a very impressive win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. They were able to score five goals in this one as five players finished with two points.

This was one of their best wins of the season, and they’re hoping that they can build off this down the stretch.

It’s to be expected that Jonas Korpisalo will be in the net for the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. He hasn’t had a great year at all as he’s currently 7-10 and has allowed over four goals per game.

Penguins Looking To Stay Hot

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the hotter teams in all of the NHL as of late as they’ve currently won seven of their last 10 games.

Pittsburgh will be coming into this one on an impressive two-game winning streak that saw them beat the St Louis Blues last Thursday. They ended up winning this game during a shootout as John Marino and Kasperi Kapanen led the way.

It’s to be expected that Tristan Jarry will be in the net for the Penguins and he’s had a great season. He’s currently 31-12-6 with a 92% save percentage and hasn’t even allowed 2.3 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Penguins Trends

31-32 ATS this season.

30 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER.

Blue Jackets Trends

39 games have gone OVER and 24 have gone UNDER.

37-26 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Penguins vs Blue Jackets

For this game, I’m going to go with the Pittsburgh Penguins to cover the spread. I think that Pittsburgh is one of the best teams in the NHL, and although the Blue Jackets have looked good as of late, I expect Pittsburgh to come out in this one and take care of business.

I also like the over as both teams have been scoring the puck at a high level recently.

Get free NHL bets for the Penguins vs Blue Jackets game at BetOnline below.