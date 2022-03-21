Red Wings vs Flyers Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Detroit Red Wings are set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played at the Little Caesars Arena as Detroit will be coming in at 25-30-7 and Philadelphia will be coming in at 20-31-11. Detroit will be coming into this one only winning two of their last 10 games, while the Flyers will be coming in only winning four of their last 10. Both teams have struggled mightily this season.

Red Wings vs Flyers – Game Information

📊 Records: Red Wings(25-30-7), Flyers(20-31-11)

📅 Date: March 22nd, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena 🎲 Odds: Red Wings(-125), Flyers(+120)

Red Wings vs Flyers Odds

Both of these teams have been two of the bottom half teams in the NHL this season. Neither has been able to get much going as of late, leading this to be one of the more difficult games to bet on for the day.

Red Wings vs Flyers Preview

Philadelphia will travel to Detroit on Tuesday for a battle versus the Red Wings. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Flyers versus Red Wings preview below.

Red Wings Playing Worse Than Ever

The Detroit Red Wings have had one of the more disappointing seasons in all of the NHL. They’ll be coming into this one only winning two of their last 10 games, including a loss in their most recent one against a below-average Seattle Kraken team. In that game, they ended up losing 4-2.

It’s to be expected that Alex Nedeljkovic will be in the net for the Red Wings on Tuesday. He’s had a blow average year as he’s given up more than three goals per game.

Flyers Are Similar To Red Wings

The Philadelphia Flyers are a team that is similar to the Detroit Red Wings. They’ve had a disappointing year as they’re currently in second to last place in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia will be coming into this one, however, after an impressive win against a good New York Islanders team on Sunday. They were able to walk away with a 2-1 win as Joel Farabee led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Carter Hart will be in the net for the Flyers on Tuesday. He’s had a decent year as he’s given up less than three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Red Wings Trends

27-35 ATS this season.

34 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER.

Flyers Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

30-32 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Red Wings vs Flyers

For this game, I’m going to go with the Flyers to cover the spread. Although that won’t give us the best odds, I can’t imagine the Red Wings beating the Flyers by more than a goal.

The Flyers haven’t had the season that they were hoping for, but they’ve looked a little better as of late, while the Red Wings have only won two of their last 10 games.

