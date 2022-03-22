Andy Katz March Madness Predictions – Sweet 16 Expert Betting Picks

Andy Katz, one the best college basketball analysts, released his March Madness bracket. With 10 of his picks still alive, we’ll break down Andy Katz’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen predictions ahead of Thursday’s tip off. In this article, we’ll also go over the best March Madness betting offers for the Sweet 16 below.

Top 5 March Madness Betting Offers for the Sweet 16

After a few unexpected March Madness upsets in the first two rounds, most people have already busted their NCAA Tournament brackets heading into the Sweet 16 this weekend. College basketball fans that still want to earn money during the NCAA Tournament can cash in on the best odds to win March Madness games at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, you’ll find a complete list of the March Madness betting sites that offer the best NCAA Tournament odds on the road to the Final Four.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for March Madness XBet – $500 in Free College Basketball Bets for the NCAA Tournament MyBookie – $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus to Bet on March Madness BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for March Madness Games Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for the 2022 NCAA Tournament

Andy Katz March Madness Bracket

Andy Katz filled out his March Madness bracket on an official live stream to tip off the NCAA Tournament.

For a complete breakdown of Andy Katz’s March Madness bracket, check out the full video below.

Top Five Andy Katz March Madness Sweet Sixteen Betting Predictions

College basketball expert Andy Katz released his March Madness picks before the NCAA Tournament. One of the most trusted basketball analysts, Andy Katz was a longtime journalist at ESPN and has since become an official correspondent of the NCAA.

Below, we’ll break down the top five March Madness Sweet Sixteen betting tips ahead of this week’s action.

Arizona to win in the Sweet 16 Texas Tech to win in the Sweet 16 Purdue to win in the Sweet 16 Gonzaga to win in the Sweet 16 Arizona to win the National Championship

Andy Katz March Madness Sweet 16 Betting Picks

Andy Katz broke down his NCAA Tournament bracket before the tipoff of the first round and three of his Final Four teams are still alive in the Sweet 16. Below, we’ll break down March Madness Picks from Andy Katz, one of the most respected NCAA Tournament experts in all of college basketball.

1. Arizona to win in the Sweet 16

Arizona headed into the NCAA Tournament red-hot with a six-game win streak after winning the PAC-12 Conference Tournament title. While barely scraping by in the first weekend with an overtime win against No.9-seed TCU, look for Arizona to bounce back in a big way on Thursday against Houston. Andy Katz has Arizona making a deep NCAA Tournament run, so bettors shouldn’t hesitate to back the Wildcats during the Sweet 16.

2. Texas Tech to win in the Sweet 16

With the No.1 ranked defense in the nation, Texas Tech flashed its dominance during the first weekend. After a convincing win over Montana State and Notre Dame, the Red Raiders are preparing for a Sweet 16 matchup against blue blood Duke. While both teams are well-prepared for this Sweet 16 matchup, Andy Katz has Texas Tech beating Coach K and the Blue Devils this week. Bettor can look to take Texas Tech to win in the Sweet 16 on their to a potential Elite Eight matchup with Gonzaga.

3. Purdue to win in the Sweet 16

Purdue got a bit lucky on its road to the Final Four and will face an unexpected matchup against Cinderella story Saint Peter’s. After knocking out No.2-seed Kentucky in the first round, the Peacocks have already made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 15-seed. While their run will likely end against the nation’s No.2 ranked offense in Purdue, Andy Katz has the Boilermakers coming out of the East Region. In fact, Andy Katz has Purdue making it to the National Championship game and winning in the Final Four against Gonzaga.

4. Gonzaga to win in the Sweet 16

March Madness favorite Gonzaga cruised through the first weekend. While the Bulldogs will face a bigger challenge in No.4-seed Arkansas, the Razorbacks will likely come up empty-handed against the No. 1 overall seed. Andy Katz has Gonzaga winning the Sweet 16 and making it to the Final Four. Bettors interested in taking any futures March Madness bets should take Gonzaga before the top sportsbooks change their NCAA Tournament odds.

5. Arizona to win the National Championship

Tommy Lloyd has led Arizona to a 33-3 record this season. Arizona won the 2022 PAC-12 Conference Tournament title and boasts one of the best offenses and defenses in the nation, so the Wildcats have no holes to exploit on either end of the floor. Formerly known as a national powerhouse, Arizona has smothered teams with a relentless pace under Lloyd, who exceeded all expectations in his first year on the sidelines. Andy Katz has the Wildcats taking home the National Championship and at +600 odds, there is still a lot of value in taking Arizona.