Bulls vs Bucks Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For tonight’s Eastern Conference matchup, the Chicago Bulls are striving to upset the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum; free NBA picks are viewable here. Milwaukee is averaging 114.92 points and 46.83 rebounds per game. Continue scrolling for Bulls vs Bucks preview content.

Can DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls pull off the upset away? DeRozan is averaging 27.7 points and 5.1 assists per game this season. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Bulls vs Bucks — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls | Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Bulls 📊 Record: Bulls (42-29, 38-32-1 ATS) | Bucks (44-27, 33-38 ATS)

Bulls (42-29, 38-32-1 ATS) | Bucks (44-27, 33-38 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Chicago

Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Chicago 🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wisconsin 🎲 NBA Odds: Bulls +7.5 (-112) | Bucks -7.5 (-108)

Bulls vs Bucks Odds | NBA Picks

Leading into Tuesday night’s showdown, the Bulls are 7.5-point underdogs on the road. Chicago is 36-8 as a favorite, 6-21 as an underdog and 14-20-1 ATS away. To add to the information above, the Bulls’ over/under record on the road 16-18-1. They are 7-2 in their previous nine meetings versus Central Division opponents.

As for the Bucks, Milwaukee is 40-17 as a favorite, 4-10 as an underdog and 14-22 ATS at home. Also, the Bucks’ over/under record at home is 18-18. The team is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games played in the month of March. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Bulls vs Bucks Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

PG Lonzo Ball (out indefinitely)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SG Khris Middleton (out) | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable) | SF DeAndre’ Bembry (out indefinitely)

Bulls vs Bucks Preview

At this point of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Bulls rank fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are ahead of the sixth-seeded Cavaliers by just 1.5 games. Chicago’s conference record is 27-17. Switching gears, the Bucks rank third in the standings, trailing only the 76ers and Heat. The team trails Miami by 2.5 games, and Milwaukee’s conference record is 26-18.

After studying the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Bucks are 2-1 against the Bulls. On Mar. 4, Milwaukee bested them 118-112 at United Center. Before that contest, in the first matchup of this regular season, the Bucks won 94-90 at home on Jan. 21. Milwaukee is 20-18 versus opponents above .500.

The Bulls, although healthier, are still struggling to win

The Bulls are 3-7 in their past 10 games played. Their 113-99 home win over the Raptors on Monday squashed their three-game losing streak. But, the Bulls’ only other wins during this stretch were against the Cavaliers and Pistons. On Monday, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both put up 26 points in 35 minutes played.

Center Nikola Vucevic earned another double-double, too, amassing 19 points, 13 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes spent on the court. Chicago shot 44-for-90 (48.9%) from the field in this game. Due to the Bulls’ low-scoring wins and losses, the total has gone under in their last five games played versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Bucks are back to playing championship-level basketball

Moreover, the Bucks are 8-2 in their previous 10 contests. Love them or hate them, the Bucks are playing better now than they did in the first half of the season. However, on Saturday, the team suffered a pulverizing 138-119 road loss versus the Timberwolves. In Milwaukee’s defeat, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton each scored 15 points.

Of course, maybe the Bucks would have won with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Though, injuries are part of this game; every team has them. Anyways, despite Milwaukee outrebounding Minnesota 51-44, the team shot 19-for-52 (36.5%) from downtown. They failed to go after the short-range baskets in this contest. The Bucks are now 2-2 in their last four games.

NBA Betting Trends – Bulls vs Bucks | NBA Picks

Chicago Bulls

Chicago is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games played.

The total has gone under in seven of the Bulls’ previous eight contests.

Not to mention, the Bulls are 3-8 SU in their past eight games.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee is 6-2 ATS in its last eight contests.

Also, the Bucks are 8-2 SU in their past 10 games played.

Next, the total has gone over in 13 of the Bucks’ previous 18 contests.

Free NBA Picks — Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Picks

Furthermore, approximately 66% of bettors are convinced that Milwaukee will cover the spread at Fiserv Forum. Plus, 62% of gamblers are sticking with the total going under 234.5. The Bulls are 1-9 in their previous 10 meetings versus the Bucks. While head-to-head matchups from other seasons have no effect on this one, the Bucks have their number.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 74.6% probability of winning.

And the Bucks are 6-0 in their past six home meetings against the Bulls. Keep in mind, the Bulls have failed to cover the spread in their last seven road contests. Take a risk, if you’re up for it. Therefore, pick the Bucks to win, the Bulls will cover the spread and the total will go under 234.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

