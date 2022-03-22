Clippers vs Nuggets Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In Tuesday night’s Western Conference rematch, the Los Angeles Clippers are squaring off against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena; free NBA picks are posted here. Denver is averaging 111.33 points and 44.13 rebounds per game. Keep scrolling for Clippers vs Nuggets preview content.

Will Reggie Jackson and the Clippers put an end to their four-game losing streak? Jackson is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists per game this season. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are featured below.

Clippers vs Nuggets — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Clippers | Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers 📊 Record: Clippers (36-37, 35-37-1 ATS) | Nuggets (42-30, 33-39 ATS)

Clippers (36-37, 35-37-1 ATS) | Nuggets (42-30, 33-39 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports San Diego, NBA League Pass & TNT

Bally Sports San Diego, NBA League Pass & TNT 🏟 Venue: Ball Arena; Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena; Denver, Colorado 🎲 NBA Odds: Clippers +6.5 (-110) | Nuggets -6.5 (-110)

Clippers vs Nuggets Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s intraconference matchup, the Clippers are 6.5-point underdogs on the road. Los Angeles is 23-13 as a favorite, 13-23 as an underdog and 19-18-1 ATS away. Plus, the Clippers’ over/under away record is 14-23-1. The team is 5-2 in its past seven matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

Meanwhile, Denver is 30-14 as a favorite, 12-16 as an underdog and 13-21 ATS at home. And the Nuggets’ over/under record at home is 21-13. They are 7-1 in their last eight meetings against Pacific Division teams. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

Clippers vs Nuggets Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SF Paul George (out indefinitely) | SF Kawhi Leonard (out indefinitely) | SF Norman Powell (out indefinitely) | SG Jay Scrubb (out for the season) | PG Jason Preston (out indefinitely)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PF JaMychal Green (probable) | PG Jamal Murray (out indefinitely) | SG Vlatko Cancar (out indefinitely) | SF Michael Porter Jr. (out indefinitely) | PF PF Zeke Nnaji (out)

Clippers vs Nuggets Preview

Heading into this contest, the Clippers rank eighth in the Western Conference. They trail the seventh-seeded Timberwolves by six games. Los Angeles’ conference record is 21-25 as well. On the other side, the Nuggets rank sixth in the standings. They are half a game ahead of the Timberwolves and two games behind the Mavericks. Denver’s conference record is 25-19.

Upon further review of other head-to-head matchups, in the past three meetings, the Nuggets are 2-1 versus the Clippers. On Jan. 19, Denver defeated them 130-128 at home. However, on Jan. 11, Los Angeles won 87-85 at Staples Center. This is the fourth time these teams are playing one another during this regular season.

Late night at Ball Arena, coming right up. pic.twitter.com/M1O0uDq4s9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 22, 2022

Clippers must eliminate their three-game skid

The Clippers are 4-6 in their previous 10 contests, and they are on a three-game losing streak. They have not won a game since Mar. 13, when the team bested Detroit 106-102. Last Friday, in their 121-92 road loss versus the Jazz, Robert Covington scored a team-high 18 points in 30 minutes played.

Terance Mann also contributed 14 points, 2.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 27 minutes of action. Utah outrebounded them 59-43 and generated 56 points in the paint. Los Angeles shot an underwhelming 31-for-86 (36%) from the field. Now, the total has gone under in nine of the Clippers’ past 12 contests.

Nuggets are fighting to recover from back-to-back losses

Additionally, the Nuggets are 6-4 in their last 10 games played. Though, their two recent losses came against the Celtics and Cavaliers, two notable playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference. In the Nuggets’ 124-104 home loss against the Celtics on Sunday, center Nikola Jokic led his team in scoring with 23 points in 33 minutes spent on the court.

Aaron Gordon put up 13 points in 22 minutes played, too. In the second quarter, Boston outscored Denver 35-16. This was a disappointing performance by Denver defensively. Shooting-wise, the Nuggets played okay. They shot 35-for-87 (40.2%) from the floor and 14-for-39 (35.9%) from behind the arc. Denver is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games played in March.

NBA Betting Trends – Clippers vs Nuggets | NBA Picks

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles is 1-4 SU in the team’s past five contests.

The total has gone under in four of the Clippers’ previous five games played.

Next, the Clippers are 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups versus the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets

Denver is 2-6 ATS in its previous eight contests.

And, the total has gone over in four of the Nuggets’ past five games played.

The Nuggets are 12-5 SU in their last 17 contests.

Free NBA Picks — Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Picks

Moving on to the point spread consensus, 54% of gamblers are putting bets down on the Nuggets to cover the spread at Ball Arena. Moreover, 59% of bettors are keeping their eyes on the total possibly going under 223. The Clippers are 1-6 in their past seven matchups versus Northwest Division opponents, and they are 1-4 in their last five meetings against the Nuggets.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 78.6% chance of winning.

Next, the Nuggets are an impressive 8-2 in their previous 10 games versus Western Conference teams. Needless to say, they have the edge. Considering these noteworthy statistics, think about picking the Nuggets to win, the Clippers will cover the spread and the total will go under 223. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

