Vanderbilt vs Xavier March Madness Odds, Preview and Expert Picks

Leading into Tuesday night’s NIT Quarterfinals matchup, the No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores are preparing to upset the No. 2 Xavier Musketeers; free March Madness picks are featured here. Xavier is averaging 73.82 points per game. Keep reading for Commodores vs Musketeers preview content.

Will Scottie Pippen Jr. and the Commodores upset the Musketeers? Pippen Jr. is averaging 20.2 points and 4.4 assists per game this season. In addition to the injury report, prediction and odds, free March Madness picks are posted below.

Vanderbilt vs Xavier — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Vanderbilt Commodores | Xavier Musketeers

Vanderbilt Commodores 📊 Record: Commodores (19-16, 21-13-1 ATS) | Musketeers (20-13, 15-18 ATS)

Commodores (19-16, 21-13-1 ATS) | Musketeers (20-13, 15-18 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Cintas Center; Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center; Cincinnati, Ohio 🎲 NBA Odds: Commodores +2.5 (-102) | Musketeers -2.5 (-118)

Vanderbilt vs Xavier Odds | March Madness Picks

For tonight’s NIT contest, the No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores are 2.5-point underdogs on the road. Vanderbilt is 14-3 as a favorite, 5-12 as an underdog, 8-3-1 ATS away, 3-1 at a neutral site and 4-0 ATS at a neutral site. They are 5-0 ATS in their last five games when playing as the underdog.

On the other side, the No. 2 Xavier Musketeers are 17-8 as a favorite, 3-5 as an underdog, 1-2 at a neutral site and 1-2 ATS at a neutral site. Their over/under record at a neutral site is 2-1 as well. BetOnline odds are available below, along with a Vanderbilt vs Xavier prediction.

All Vanderbilt vs Xavier betting odds were retrieved from BetOnline.

Commodores vs Musketeers Injuries | March Madness Picks

Vanderbilt Commodores Injury Report

G Trey Thomas (questionable)

Xavier Musketeers Injury Report

G Paul Scruggs (questionable) | G Kyky Tandy (out for the season)

Vanderbilt vs Xavier Preview

The No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores finished their regular season 19-16 (7-11 SEC). This was certainly an improvement over their 9-16 record from last season. The team defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the SEC Tournament. However, the Commodores later lost to the Florida Gators in the second round.

Furthermore, the No. 2 Xavier Musketeers concluded their regular season 20-13 (8-11 Big East). Thus far, they have already advanced further now than they did last season. Xavier lost to Butler in the first round of the Big East Tournament. Despite ending up eighth in the Big East standings this season, they are still alive here in the postseason. Free March Madness picks are below.

Commodores are coming alive at the right time

The Commodores are 6-4 in their last 10 contests. But, they are 5-1 in their previous six games played. They are coming off two straight incredible wins over Dayton and Belmont. On Sunday, in their 70-68 upset overtime win over the No. 1 Dayton Flyers, guard Scotty Pippen Jr. scored a team-high 32 points in 43 minutes played.

Vanderbilt also shot 23-for-62 (37.1%) from the field and 10-for-26 (38.5%) from 3-point range. The total has now gone over in four of the Commodores’ last five games played this season. For a notable reminder, the team is 1-6 in its previous seven road contests, too.

Xavier needs greater momentum if the team hopes to survive

Next, the Musketeers are 4-6 in their past 10 games played. How much further can they go? That’s a common question on a lot of bettors’ minds at this moment. They have won three of their previous four contests, and the team is coming off wins over Florida and Cleveland State. In their 72-56 win versus the No. 3 Florida Gators on Sunday, guard Nate Johnson led Xavier in scoring with 16 points.

In the second half, the Musketeers outscored the Gators 39-23. Not to mention, Xavier outrebounded Florida 43-32. The bigger story for the Musketeers was their successful close-range shooting. They shot 26-for-53 (49.1%) from the floor. Nonetheless, the team is only 3-8 in its previous 11 games played this month. Free March Madness picks are below.

March Madness Betting Trends – Vanderbilt vs Xavier

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt is 5-1 ATS in its past six contests.

The Commodores are 5-1 SU in their last six games played.

Next, the total has gone over in 13 of the Commodores previous 16 contests.

Xavier Musketeers

Xavier is 2-7 ATS in the team’s last seven games played.

The Musketeers are 4-8 SU in their past 12 contests.

Lastly, the Musketeers are 3-9 ATS in their previous 12 home games.

Vanderbilt vs Xavier Prediction | Free March Madness Picks

Additionally, pertaining to the point spread consensus, 80% of gamblers are hoping the Commodores will cover the spread at Cintas Center. Regarding the point total consensus, 54% of bettors are expecting the total to go over 142.5. Vanderbilt is 1-6 in its previous seven matchups versus Big East Conference opponents.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Xavier has a 68.9% chance of winning.

To make matters worse for the Commodores, the Musketeers are 10-4 in their past 14 meetings against SEC teams. For one final side note, the total has gone over in five of Xavier’s previous seven contests when playing as the favorite.

All things considered, contemplate picking Xavier to win, the team will cover the spread and the total will go over 142.5. Other March Madness picks are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in Tennessee and Ohio.