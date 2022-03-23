Avalanche vs Canucks Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks are set to meet on Wednesday at 9:30 EST. This is going to be an interesting game as the Avalanche are going to be coming in as one of the best teams in the NHL, and the Ducks are going to be coming in at the middle of the pack in terms of the standings. Colorado will be coming into this one on a four-game winning streak, while Vancouver will be coming in on a three-game losing streak.

Avalanche vs Canucks – Game Information

📊 Records: Canucks(30-26-8), Avalanche(45-13-5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

The Colorado Avalanche are going to be coming into this one as heavy favorites, and rightfully so. This is a game that they should be able to take care of business in if they play that way that everybody knows they can.

Avalanche vs Canucks Preview

Vancouver will travel to Colorado on Wedensday for a battle versus the Avalanche. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Avalanche versus Canuckcs preview below.

Avalanche Are Hot!

The Colorado Avalanche are going to be coming into this one playing their best hockey of the year. This team has been one of the better teams in hockey all season long, but they’ll be coming into this one winning their last four games.

Colorado was able to come away with a very impressive win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday as they were able to win 3-2 in overtime. In that game, Cale Makar did his usual thing as he finished with two points.

It’s to be expected that Pavel Francouz will be in the net for the Avalanche on Wednesday. He’s had an incredible year as he’s 11-3-1 with a 92% save percentage and has allowed only 2.5 goals per game.

Canucks Trying To Get Back On Track

The Vancouver Canucks are going to be coming into this one playing the complete opposite way of the Colorado Avalanche. They will be coming into this one losing their last three games including their most recent loss to a below-average Buffalo Sabres team on Sunday. The Canucks ended up losing this one 3-2 in overtime. JT Miller had two points in the loss.

It’s to be expected that Thatcher Demko will be in the net for the Canucks on Wednesday. He’s had a decent season as he’s 27-19-4 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.68 goals per game.

Canucks Trends

35-29 ATS this season.

33 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

Avalanche Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 27 have gone UNDER.

32-21 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Avalanche vs Canucks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Colorado Avalanche to cover the spread. I think that this is going to be an interesting game, but the Avalanche are going to eventually show that they just have way too much for this Vancouver team.

I also like the over in this one considering both of these teams have gone over on the year more than they have gone under.

