Blackhawks vs Ducks Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks are set to meet on Wednesday at 10 EST. This game will be played at the Honda Center as Chicago will be coming in at 23-32-9 and Anaheim will be coming in at 27-27-11. Anaheim is going to be coming into this one losing their last seven games, while the Blackhawks will be coming in losing their last three.

Blackhawks vs Ducks – Game Information

Blackhawks vs Ducks Odds

Although the Ducks have lost their last seven games, they’re going to be coming into this one as the favorite. This is going to be an interesting game, considering both teams have been playing below-average hockey for the past few weeks.

Blackhawks vs Ducks Preview

Chicago will travel to Anaheim on Wedensday for a battle versus the Ducks. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Ducks versus Blackhawks preview below.

Blackhawks Looking To Get A Win Against Another Below-Average Team

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be coming into this one losing their last three games. They haven’t had this season that they were hoping for, which led to some trades that they did complete over the trade deadline.

Chicago’s going to be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. They ended up losing this game 6-4. Patrick Kane was able to do his normal thing by scoring two points, but it wasn’t enough for the Blackhawks to get the job done.

It’s to be expected that Kevin Lankinen will be in the net for the Blackhawks on Wednesday. He’s had a below-average year as he’s 3-8-4 with only an 88% save percentage and has allowed over 3.5 goals per game.

Ducks Trying To Regroup

The Anaheim Ducks are going to be coming into this one with the worst losing streak in the NHL currently. They’ve lost all of their seven last games, including their most recent one against the Nashville Predators on Monday. They ended up losing this game 6-3, despite having three players with two points.

This was a game that Anaheim lost because of their inability to keep the puck out of the net.

It’s to be expected that John Gibson will be in the net for the Ducks on Wednesday. He’s had a below-average year as he’s currently 17-29 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed over three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Blackhawks Trends

33-30 ATS this season.

30 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER.

Ducks Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER.

36-29 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Blackhawks vs Ducks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Blackhawks to win outright. Considering that this game is going to be in Anaheim, I am a bit skeptical if Chicago is going to be able to take care of business. However, considering that Anaheim is on a seven-game losing streak and has only won two of their last 10 games, I have to go with the trend here and assume that the Blackhawks are going to be able to take care of business in this one.

