Blackhawks vs Kings Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings are set to meet on Thursday at 10 EST. This game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena as Los Angeles will be coming in at 35-22-8 and the Blackhawks will be coming in at 22-32-9. This is a game that Los Angeles should easily be able to take care of business in as they look to solidify that playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Blackhawks vs Kings – Game Information

Blackhawks vs Kings Odds

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Los Angeles Kings are set to meet on Thursday in Los Angeles. This is a game that Los Angeles should be able to take care of business in and the books reflect that as they’ll be coming in as the favorite.

Blackhawks vs Kings Preview

Chicago will travel to LA on Thursday for a battle versus the Kings. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Kings versus Blackhawks preview below.

Blackhawks On Three-Game Losing Skid

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be coming into this one only winning three of their last 10 games. They’re currently on a three-game losing streak, including their most recent loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

In that game, Chicago couldn’t keep the puck out of the net as they ended up allowing six goals.

It’s to be expected that Kevin Lankinen will be in the net for the Blackhawks on Wednesday. He’s had a below-average year as he’s 3-8-4 with only an 88% save percentage and has allowed over 3.5 goals per game.

Kings Looking To Solidify Playoff Spot

The Los Angeles Kings are going to be coming into this one as the current number two seed in the Pacific Division. They’re hoping that they can continue playing some elite hockey for the remainder of the year and solidify a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is going to be coming into this one after a very impressive 6-1 win against the Nashville Predators. Quinton Byfield led the way in the win for Los Angeles with three points.

It’s to be expected that Cal Petersen will be in the net for the Kings on Thursday. He’s 17-10-1 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 2.65 goals per game.

Kings Trends

38-27 ATS this season.

27 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER.

Blackhawks Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER.

33-30 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Blackhawks vs Kings

For this game, I’m going to go with the Los Angeles Kings to win outright. The odds in this one aren’t the greatest, but I do think that Los Angeles is going to be able to take care of business in this one pretty easily. I don’t want to take the spread in this one as the Blackhawks could make it tough, which leads me to take the Kings outright.

