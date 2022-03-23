Blues vs Flyers Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Saint Louis Blues and the Philadelphia Flyers are set to meet on Thursday at 8 EST. This game will be played at the Enterprise Center as Philadelphia will be coming in at 20-32-11 and the Blues will be coming in at 35-18-9. St. Louis is going to be the heavy favorite in this one, and rightfully so. They’ve played much better hockey than Philadelphia has all season, and this is a game that they should easily be able to take care of business in.

Blues vs Flyers – Game Information

📊 Records: Blues(35-18-9), Flyers(20-32-11)

📅 Date: March 24th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

🏟 Venue: Enterprise Center

🎲 Odds: Blues(-275), Flyers(+230)

Blues vs Flyers Odds

The St. Louis Blues and the Philadelphia Flyers are set to meet on Thursday. Unless the St. Louis Blues come out and play some of their worst hockey, this should be a game that they easily win.

Blues vs Flyers Preview

Philadelphia will travel to St. Louis on Thursday for a battle versus the Blues. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Blues versus Flyers preview below.

Blues Haven’t Been Good Recently

The St. Louis Blues are going to be coming into this one as the number two seed in the Central Division, but they haven’t been playing good hockey as of late. St. Louis is going to be coming into this one only winning three of their last 10 games, which isn’t what a team with as much talent as them is looking for.

They did, however, win their last game against the Washington Capitals as they were able to walk away with a 5-2 win. In that game, Brayden Schenn led the way with three points.

It’s to be expected that Jordan Binnington will be in the net for the Blues on Thursday. He’s 13-12-4 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed over 3.1 goals per game.

Flyers Want To End The Season Strong

The Philadelphia Flyers have certainly not had the season that they were hoping for. Coming into the year, people thought that this was a team that could potentially make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but that’s the last thing that’s going to happen this year.

They’ll be coming into this one after a disappointing 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Joel Farabee was able to have two points, but it wasn’t enough for the Flyers to win this one.

It’s to be expected that Carter Hart will be in the net for Philadelphia on Thursday. He’s 13-20-7 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed nearly three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Blues Trends

37-25 ATS this season.

31 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

Flyers Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

30-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Blues vs Flyers

For this game, I’m going to go with the St. Louis Blues to cover the spread. When factoring in that the Philadelphia Flyers have the fifth least amount of points in the NHL, I have to go with the trend here and assume that St. Louis is going to be able to take care of business.

The Blues haven’t been playing great hockey as of late, but I think that trend is going to turn around in this one.

