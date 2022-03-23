Canucks vs Wild Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild are set to meet on Thursday at 8 EST. This game will be played at the Xcel Energy Center as Minnesota will be coming in at 37-20-4 and the Canucks will be coming in at 30-26-8. This is a game that the Wild should be able to take care of business in, but it will be a close contest. The Canucks haven’t been anything great this year, but they’ve certainly played above-average hockey, which leads to this one being an exciting one.

Canucks vs Wild – Game Information

Canucks vs Wild Odds

The Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild are set to meet on Thursday. The Wild are going to be coming into this one as the heavy favorite, and rightfully so. They’ve played great hockey as of late, and are looking to continue that play down the stretch.

Canucks vs Wild Preview

Canucks On Three-Game Losing Skid

The Vancouver Canucks are going to be coming into this one with a small possibility of sneaking into the Western Conference playoffs. However, Vancouver has been playing below average hockey as of late as they’ve only won four of their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

In their most recent game against the Buffalo Sabres, they ended up losing in overtime 3-2. J.T. Miller was able to lead the way with two points, but it wasn’t enough for Vancouver to get the job done.

It’s to be expected that Thatcher Demko will be in the net for Vancouver on Thursday. He’s 27-19-4 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed just over 2.6 goals per game.

Wild Looking To Make It Four Wins In A Row

The Minnesota Wild are going to be at coming into this one as one of the better teams in the NHL and have played very well recently.

Minnesota has been able to win three games in a row including their most recent one against Vegas where they won 3-0. In that game, they had 6 players with a point.

It’s to be expected that Cam Talbot will be in the net for Minnesota on Thursday. He’s had a decent year as he’s 25-12-1 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 2.84 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Canucks Trends

35-29 ATS this season.

33 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

Wild Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 24 have gone UNDER.

28-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Canucks vs Wild

For this game, I’m going to go up with the Minnesota Wild to cover the spread. When factoring in that they’re going to be coming into this one winning their last three games, and the Canucks losing their last three games, I have to go with the trend here and pick the Wild to cover the spread.

I think that this one could be interesting for the first few periods, but then the Wild are going to take over in the third period and walk away with an easy victory.

