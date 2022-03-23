Hawks vs Pistons Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

In Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Atlanta Hawks are playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena; free NBA picks are featured here. Atlanta is averaging 112.99 points and 43.89 rebounds per game. Keep scrolling for Hawks vs Pistons preview content.

Will Cade Cunningham and the Pistons end their two-game skid? Cunningham is averaging 17.1 points and 5.4 assists per game this season. Detroit is 1-6 in its previous seven games played in March.

Hawks vs Pistons — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Atlanta Hawks | Detroit Pistons

📊 Record: Hawks (36-36, 30-42 ATS) | Pistons (19-53, 38-32-2 ATS)

📅 Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana & NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena; Detroit, Michigan

🎲 NBA Odds: Hawks -5 (-115) | Pistons +5 (-105)

Hawks vs Pistons Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s intraconference clash, the Hawks are five-point favorites on the road. Atlanta is 27-17 as a favorite, 9-19 as an underdog and 11-24 ATS away. Not to mention, the Hawks’ over/under away record is 17-18. The team is 3-9 ATS in its past 12 games played.

Meanwhile, Detroit is 2-2 as a favorite, 17-51 as an underdog and 19-15-1 ATS at home. Next, the Pistons’ over/under record at home is 17-17-1. They are 6-14 in their previous 20 matchups versus Southwest Division opponents. BetOnline odds are posted below.

All Hawks vs Pistons betting odds were retrieved from BetOnline.

Hawks vs Pistons Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

SG Lou Williams (questionable) | C John Collins (out indefinitely) | PG Skylar Mays (questionable)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Corey Joseph (probable) | C Kelly Olynyk (probable) | SF Jerami Grant (probable) | PG Frank Jackson (out indefinitely) | SG Hamidou Diallo (out) | C Isaiah Livers (doubtful) | SF Chris Smith (out)

Hawks vs Pistons Preview

Heading into this rematch of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Hawks rank 10th in the Eastern Conference. They are behind the ninth-seeded Hornets by one game. Atlanta’s conference record is 22-23. As for the Pistons, they rank dead last in the standings. Detroit’s conference record is 15-29.

However, in the last three head-to-head matchups, the Pistons are 2-1 versus the Hawks. On Mar. 7, Detroit won 113-110 at Little Caesars Arena. In the first meeting this regular season, Atlanta defeated them 122-104 at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young, currently with 43 points, has surpassed his Madison Square Garden career-high (previously 42 points, 12/17/19). — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) March 23, 2022

Hawks are still fighting for a playoff spot

With the NBA regular season ending on Apr. 10, the Hawks are running out of time to qualify for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Nets by two games and Hornets by just one contest. Though, the Hawks are making it harder on themselves when they lose close, winnable games. Atlanta is 2-2 in its last four contests.

On Tuesday, in the Hawks’ 117-111 road win over the Knicks, guard Trae Young scored a team-high 45 points in 40 minutes played. Bogdan Bogdanovic also contributed 32 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34 minutes spent on the court. Counting this victory, Atlanta is now 1-6 ATS in its past seven road contests, and the team is 6-4 in its previous 10 games played.

Pistons are turning it off for the remainder of the season

Furthermore, needless to say, the Pistons are out of playoff contention. They drafted Cade Cunningham first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. But, expectations were kept low going into this season. Perhaps Troy Weaver will do what he can to build around Cunningham in this year’s draft. Plus, there’s always free agency to consider, too.

Head coach Dwane Casey is turning it off for the rest of this season. Nonetheless, did the Pistons ever have their competitive machine up and running? They have been at the bottom of the league for a long time. Detroit is 4-6 in its past 10 contests. Having said all of this, the Pistons are 8-0 ATS in their last eight matchups versus Eastern Conference teams.

NBA Betting Trends – Hawks vs Pistons | NBA Picks

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is 2-8 ATS in the team’s previous 10 contests.

The Hawks are 5-2 SU in their past seven games played.

Next, the total has gone under in six of the Hawks’ last nine contests.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit is 12-1-2 ATS in its past 15 games played.

And, the Pistons are 1-6 SU in their previous seven contests.

Lastly, the total has gone over in four of the Pistons’ last six games.

Free NBA Picks — Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Picks

Additionally, after viewing the point spread consensus, 55% of gamblers are expecting the Pistons to cover the spread at Little Caesars Arena. Regarding the point total consensus, a whopping 90% of bettors believe the total will go over 228. The total has gone under in five of the Hawks’ last six road matchups versus the Pistons. And, they are 2-5 ATS against the Pistons in their past seven meetings.

Pertaining to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hawks have a 53.2% chance of winning.

Although it is tempting, bettors should not assume that Detroit will cover the spread at home. The Pistons are 8-1-1 in their previous 10 games played, but the Hawks are playing better basketball. In other words, pick the Hawks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 228. More NBA picks are on the main page.

