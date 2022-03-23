Jets vs Senators Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Winnipeg Jets and the Ottawa Senators are set to meet on Thursday at 8 EST. This game will be played at the MTS Centre as the Senators will be coming in at 22-36-5 and the Jets will be coming in at 30-24-10. Winnipeg will be coming into this one as favorites and looking to take care of business to try to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Jets vs Senators – Game Information

📊 Records: Jets(30-24-10), Senators(22-36-5)

Jets vs Senators Odds

The Winnipeg Jets and the Ottawa Senators are set to meet on Thursday. This is a game that Winnipeg should be able to easily take care of business in unless they come out and play below-average hockey.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline

Jets vs Senators Preview

Ottawa will travel to Winnipeg on Thursday for a battle versus the Jets. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Senators versus Jets preview below.

Jets Looking For Three In A Row

The Winnipeg Jets are going to be coming into this one playing some of their best hockey of the year. They’ve been able to win two games in a row and are hoping that this is the start of them getting hot at the right time. If Winnipeg can continue winning games, they do still have an outside shot of making the playoffs.

It’s to be expected that Connor Hellebuyck will be in the net for the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. He’s 23-22-9 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed nearly three goals per game.

Senators Are Ice Cold

The Ottawa Senators have been cold for most of the year, but there can be an argument made that they’ve played their worst hockey in the past few weeks. They will be coming into this one on a two-game losing streak and have only won three of their last 10 games.

The Senators ended up losing to the Islanders in their most recent game on Tuesday, 3-0.

It’s to be expected that Anton Forsberg will be in the net for Ottawa on Thursday. He’s 14-13-2 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.75 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Jets Trends

37-27 ATS this season.

35 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER.

Senators Trends

22 games have gone OVER and 40 have gone UNDER.

33-30 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Jets vs Senators

For this game, I’m going to go with the Winnipeg Jets to cover the spread. When factoring in that the Senators have been one of the bottom half teams in the NHL all season and have only won three of their last 10 games, I have to go with the trend here and take Winnipeg.

Winnipeg has won six of their last 10, including being on a two-game winning streak.

