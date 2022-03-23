Knicks vs Hornets Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

For tonight’s intraconference contest, the New York Knicks are focusing their attention on defeating the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center; free NBA picks are available here. These teams are meeting for the third time this regular season. Continue scrolling for Knicks vs Hornets preview content.

Can Julius Randle and the Knicks eliminate the Hornets’ five-game win streak? Randle is averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. Though, New York is 2-7 in its previous nine matchups versus Charlotte. Including the injury report, prediction and odds, free NBA picks are posted below.

Knicks vs Hornets — Game Information

🏀 Teams: New York Knicks | Charlotte Hornets

New York Knicks 📊 Record: Knicks (30-42, 33-39 ATS) | Hornets (37-35, 39-31-2 ATS)

Knicks (30-42, 33-39 ATS) | Hornets (37-35, 39-31-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 🕛 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports South, MSG Network and NBA League Pass

Bally Sports South, MSG Network and NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina 🎲 NBA Odds: Knicks +7.5 (-110) | Hornets -7.5 (-110)

Knicks vs Hornets Odds | NBA Picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Knicks are 7.5-point underdogs on the road. New York is 20-14 as a favorite, 10-28 as an underdog and 19-17 ATS away. On top of that, the Knicks’ over/under record on the road is 18-18. They are 1-8 ATS in their last nine matchups against conference opponents.

On the other side, Charlotte is 18-8 as a favorite, 19-27 as an underdog and 19-16-1 ATS at home. Also, the Hornets’ over/under record at home is 16-19-1. The team is 4-1 ATS in its past five contests played in March. BetOnline odds are viewable below.

Knicks vs Hornets Injuries | Free NBA Picks

New York Knicks Injury Report

PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) | PG Kemba Walker (out for the season) | PF Julius Randle (questionable) | PF Nerlens Noel (questionable) | SG Cam Reddish (out for the season)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

SF Gordon Hayward (out indefinitely)

Knicks vs Hornets Preview

Entering tonight’s game, the Knicks rank 12th in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Wizards, Hawks, Hornets and Nets for a potential playoff spot. The odds of them qualifying for the postseason are against them. New York’s conference record is 15-27. In addition to winning, the Knicks will need those teams to drop a couple of contests. Anyways, the Hornets rank ninth overall.

They are behind Brooklyn by just one game, and Charlotte’s conference record is 22-22. Pertaining to the past three head-to-head meetings, the Hornets are 2-1 against the Knicks. On Jan. 17, Charlotte won 97-87 at Madison Square Garden. Also, with a final score of 104-96, the Hornets defeated them in the first matchup of the season on Nov. 12, 2021.

OFFICIAL: We have signed guard @isaiahthomas for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. 🔗: https://t.co/6BSigL7qsK pic.twitter.com/ltBhHCdcMq — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 22, 2022

Knicks attempt to end their two-game losing streak

The Knicks are 5-5 in their previous 10 games played. They are aiming to bounce back from consecutive losses. Of course, those losses came against the Hawks and Jazz. On Tuesday, in the Knicks’ 117-111 home loss versus the Hawks, forward RJ Barrett finished his performance with a double-double.

Barrett amassed 30 points, 13 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 42 minutes of action. Guard Alec Burks closed out his outing with 21 points in 36 minutes played as well. The Hawks outscored them 30-22 in the fourth quarter. Now, New York has covered the spread in its past five road games, and the team is 2-4 in its last six contests.

Hornets are looking for a sixth consecutive victory

Additionally, the Hornets are 7-3 in their past 10 contests, and the team is on a five-game win streak. Their last loss was on Mar. 9, when the Celtics defeated them 115-101. In their 106-103 home win over the Pelicans on Monday, guards Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets in scoring with 17 points.

Forward Miles Bridges also accumulated 16 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35 minutes played. Despite New Orleans outrebounding Charlotte 47-35, the home team shot 40-for-79 (50.6%) from the field and 13-for-37 (35.1%) from 3-point range. The Hornets are 4-1 in their last five contests played in March.

NBA Betting Trends – Knicks vs Hornets | NBA Picks

New York Knicks

New York is 7-3 ATS in its past 10 games played.

The Knicks are 6-14 SU in their last 20 contests.

And, the Knicks are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight matchups versus the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte is 4-1 ATS in the team’s last five games.

Also, the Hornets are 5-0 SU in their previous five contests.

Next, the total has gone under in four of the Hornets’ past five meetings against the Knicks.

Free NBA Picks — New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Picks

Concerning the point spread consensus, 72% of bettors are leaning towards picking the Hornets to cover the spread at Spectrum Center. With respect to the point total consensus, 55% of gamblers are hoping the total will go over 226.5. The Knicks are 0-5 in their previous five road matchups versus the Hornets.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 67.9% chance of winning.

To add to the aforementioned betting data, the total has gone under in four of Charlotte’s last five meetings against Atlantic Division opponents. Taking everything into account, pick the Hornets to win, the Knicks will cover the spread and the total will go over 226.5. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

