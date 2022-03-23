Lightning vs Bruins Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins are set to meet on Thursday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the TD Garden as Tampa Bay will be coming in at 39-17-6 and the Bruins will be coming in at 39 19-5. Both of these teams have been two of the best in hockey all season, which leads to this one being an exciting regular-season matchup.

Lightning vs Bruins – Game Information

Lightning vs Bruins Odds

The Lightning and the Bruins are set to meet on Thursday. Because both of these teams are two of the best in the NHL, this line is going to be a pick-em.

Lightning vs Bruins Preview

Tampa Bay will travel to Boston on Thursday for a battle versus the Bruins. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Lightning versus Bruins preview below.

Tampa Bay Looking To Bounce Back

The Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be coming into this one as the number two seed in the Atlantic Division. However, Tampa Bay hasn’t been playing their best hockey in the past two games as they’re currently on a two-game losing streak.

Tampa Bay ended up losing their last game to an elite Carolina Hurricanes team, 3-2. In that game, Tampa Bay had more than 10 shots compared to Carolina, net but was unable to walk away with the win.

It’s to be expected that Andrei Vasilevskiy will be in the net for Tampa Bay on Thursday and he’s looked great all year. He’s currently 32-13-4 with a 91% save percentage has allowed only 2.38 goals per game.

Bruins Are Scorching Hot

The Boston Bruins have been one of the better teams in the NHL for most of the year, but there’s an easy argument to be made that they’re playing their best hockey recently. They’re currently on a two-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 games, including their most recent one where they were able to come away with a good win against a tough Montreal Canadiens team on Monday in overtime. The Bruins got big contributions from multiple guys as there were three players who finished with two points in the win.

It’s be expected that Jeremey Swayman will be in the net on Thursday and he’s also had a great season. He’s currently 18-8-3 with a 92% save percentage and has allowed only 2.09 goals per game.

Bruins Trends

23-40 ATS this season.

29 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER.

Lightning Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

28-34 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Lightning vs Bruins

For this game, I’m going to go with the Bruins to win outright. When factoring in that this game is going to be in Boston, I think that this is going to give them the edge. This can really go either way, but if I had to put money on somebody, I’m going to go with the Boston Bruins to win outright.

I think the Bruins are going to win this one in a close battle.

