Maple Leafs vs Devils Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Toronto Maple Leaves and the New Jersey Devils are set to meet on Wednesday at 7 EST. This game will be played in Toronto at the MTS Centre as the Maple Leaves will be coming in at 39-18-5 and the Devils will be coming in at 23-36-5. Toronto is going to be coming into this one winning five of their last 10 games. The Devils, on the other hand, will be coming in winning four of their last 10 games, including their most recent win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs vs Devils – Game Information

📊 Records: Maple Leafs(39-18-5), Devils(23-35-5)

Maple Leafs(39-18-5), Devils(23-35-5) 📅 Date: March 23rd, 2022

March 23rd, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: MTS Centre

MTS Centre 🎲 Odds: Maple Leafs(-300), Devils(+260)

Maple Leafs vs Devils Odds

The Toronto Maple Leaves are going to be coming into this one as heavy favorites, and rightfully so. They’ve been one of the better teams in the NHL all season, and this is a game that they should be able to take care of business in.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Maple Leafs vs Devils Preview

New Jersey will travel to Toronto on Wedensday for a battle versus the Maple Leafs. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Devils versus Maple Leaf’s preview below.

Devils Coming Off Impressive Win

The New Jersey Devils have certainly not had the season that they were hoping for. They will be coming into this one only winning four of their last 10 games, and in second to last place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Devils will however be coming into this one after an impressive win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. They ended up winning this game by scoring seven goals as the final was 7-4. In that game, the Devils had six players with two points.

It’s to be expected that Jon Gillies will be in the net for the Devils on Wednesday and he hasn’t had a great season at all this year. He’s currently 3-10-1 with only an 88% save percentage and has allowed more than 3.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs Trying To Regroup

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be coming into this one playing below-average hockey for the past 10 games. They’ve only won five of their last 10, and with a team that has Stanley Cup title aspirations, this is certainly a disappointment.

They’ll be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday that saw them give up six goals. In that game, Mitch Marner led the way with three points, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Toronto to get the job done.

It’s to be expected that Eric Kallgren will be in the net for the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. He’s only appeared in four games this season and has a 93% save percentage while allowing 2.32 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Devils Trends

28-34 ATS this season.

36 games have gone OVER and 26 have gone UNDER.

Maple Leafs Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 26 have gone UNDER.

25-36 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Maple Leafs vs Devils

For this game, I’m going to go with the Toronto Maple Leafs to cover the spread. When factoring in that the New Jersey Devils are going to be coming into this one on a back-to-back, I do think that the Maple Leafs should be able to take care of business in this one pretty easily.

Get free NHL bets for the Maple Leafs vs Devils game at BetOnline below.