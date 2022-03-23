Oilers vs Sharks Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks are set to meet on Thursday at 9 EST. This game will be played at the Rogers Centre as Edmonton will be coming in at 35-24-5 and San Jose will be coming in at 28-27-8. The Oilers are looking to take care of business in this one to help them secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Oilers vs Sharks – Game Information

📊 Records: Sharks(28-27-8), Oilers(35-24-5)

Sharks(28-27-8), Oilers(35-24-5) 📅 Date: March 24th, 2022

March 24th, 2022 🕛 Time: 9:00 PM EST

9:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Rogers Place

Rogers Place 🎲 Odds: Oilers(-265), Sharks(+225)

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

The Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks are set to meet on Thursday. The Oilers are going to be coming into this one as the favorite, and rightfully so. They’ve clearly been the better team throughout the entire season, and despite them struggling as of late, they should be able to get back on track against the sharks.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Oilers vs Sharks Preview

San Jose will travel to Edmonton on Thursday for a battle versus the Oilers. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Oilers versus Sharks preview below.

Sharks On A Two-Game Winning Streak

The San Jose Sharks haven’t been able to get much going throughout the entire year, but they’ll be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak.

San Jose was able to get a very impressive win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday as they ended up winning 4-3. In that game, Alexander Barabanov led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that James Reimer will be in the net for the Sharks on Thursday. He’s currently 17-13-6 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed nearly three goals per game.

Oilers Looking To Be Better

The Edmonton Oilers are going to be coming into this one playing some of their worst hockey of the year. Fortunately, for Edmonton, it looks like they’re going to be able to get into the playoffs, but that’s only if they start playing better down the stretch. Edmonton is going to be coming into this one after two disappointing losses including, their most recent one against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

In that game, they ended up getting two points from Connor McDavid, but it wasn’t enough for them to secure a victory.

It’s to be expected that Stuart Skinner will be in the net for the Oilers on Thursday. He’s currently 6-6 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed just over 2.6 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Sharks Trends

33-30 ATS this season.

25 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER.

Oilers Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

30-34 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Oilers vs Sharks

For this game, I’m going to go with the Edmonton Oilers to cover the spread. When factoring in that the San Jose Sharks have been playing better recently, it doesn’t really mean much to me.

The Sharks are going to be coming into this one winning two in a row, but I don’t think that is going to continue. I expect the Oilers to come out in this one and take care of business against one of the bottom half teams in the NHL.

Get free NHL bets for the Oilers vs Sharks game at BetOnline below.