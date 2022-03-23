Panthers vs Canadiens Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens are set to meet on Thursday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the Centre Bell as Florida will be coming in at 43-14-6 and the Canadiens will be coming in at 17-36-10. This is a game that the Panthers should be able to take care of business in, considering how much better they’ve played than Montreal this year.

Panthers vs Canadiens – Game Information

Panthers vs Canadiens Odds

The Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens are set to meet on Thursday. The Panthers have been one of the best teams in the NHL this year, while the Canadiens have struggled mightily. This should be a game that Florida takes care of business in unless they come out and play below-average hockey.

Panthers vs Canadiens Preview

Florida will travel to Montreal on Thursday for a battle versus the Canadiens. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Canadiens versus Panthers preview below.

Panthers Are The Best In The NHL

At the moment, there can be a strong argument made that the Florida Panthers are the best team in the NHL. They’ve been playing incredible hockey all season, and have also done so throughout their last 10 games.

Florida is going to be coming into this one winning seven of their last 10 games, including their most recent one where they were able to take down the Anaheim Ducks, 3-0. In that game, Jonathan Huberdeau led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Sergei Bobrovsky will be in the net for the Panthers on Thursday, and he’s been one of the best goalies in the NHL all year. He’s going to be coming in with a 30-6-3 record with a 91% save percentage and has allowed just over 2.5 goals per game.

Canadiens Looking To Be Better

The Montreal Canadiens are going to be coming into this one as arguably one of the worst teams in the NHL. They haven’t been able to get much going all season as they currently have the least amount of points in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal will be coming into this one after a disappointing 3-2 loss against the Boston Bruins on Monday in overtime.

It’s to be expected that Jake Allen will be in the net for the Canadiens on Thursday and he hasn’t been able to find much success on the year. He’s 6-16-4 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed over three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Panthers Trends

34-28 ATS this season.

37 games have gone OVER and 25 have gone UNDER.

Canadiens Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 27 have gone UNDER.

30-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Panthers vs Canadiens

For this game, I’m going to go with the Florida Panthers to cover the spread. When factoring in that the Florida Panthers have the second-most points in all the NHL, and the Canadiens have the least amount of points, I have to go with the trend here and assume that the Panthers are going to be able to easily take care of business in this one.

