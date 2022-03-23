Predators vs Golden Knights Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Nashville Predators and the Las Vegas Golden Knights are set to meet on Thursday at 10 EST. This game will be played at the T-Mobile Arena as Vegas will be coming in at 34-28-4 and Nashville will be coming in at 37-23-4. Vegas is the favorite in this one, but Nashville certainly has enough talent to get the job done. The Predators have won seven of their last 10 games, while the golden knights have only won three of their last 10.

Predators vs Golden Knights – Game Information

Predators vs Golden Knights Odds

Although the Vegas Golden Knights are going to be coming into this one as favorites, this is a game that Nashville should be able to take care of business in. It’s going to be an interesting game, but the Predators are looking to take care of business to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Predators vs Golden Knights Preview

Nashville will travel to Las Vegas on Thursday for a battle versus the Golden Knights. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Predators versus Golden Knights preview below.

Golden Knights Playing Below Average Hockey

The Las Vegas Golden Knights are going to be coming into this one playing their worst hockey of the year.

They’ve only managed to win three of their last 10 games, and that’s a major issue for a team that is trying to solidify a playoff spot. They’re currently on a two-game losing streak, including their most recent loss where they ended up losing to Winnipeg, 4-0.

It’s to be expected that Robin Lehner will be in the net for Las Vegas on Thursday. He’s 21-15-1 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed nearly 2.8 goals per game.

Predators Looking To Stay Hot

The Nashville Predators are going to be coming into this one arguably playing their best hockey of the year. Nashville has won seven of their last 10 games and is going to need to keep playing like this if they want a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

They ended up losing in their most recent game to the Los Angeles Kings, 6-1. This is a game that Nashville is going to want to flush down the drain and try to focus on the task at hand.

It’s to be expected that Juuse Saros will be in the net for Nashville on Thursday. He’s had a great year as he’s 31-19-3 with a 92% save percentage and has allowed less than 2.5 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Predators Trends

36-28 ATS this season.

38 games have gone OVER and 26 have gone UNDER.

Golden Knights Trends

35 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

27-39 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Predators vs Golden Knights

For this game, I’m going to go with the Nashville Predators to win outright. To me, this is one of the more interesting lines of Thursday, and it’s a line that I don’t think is very accurate. I’m going to jump all over the Predators in this one, as I don’t see any chance that Las Vegas is going to win this game.

