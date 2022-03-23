Rangers vs Devils Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils are set to meet on Tuesday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the Prudential Center as the Rangers will be coming at 40-18-5 and the Devils will be coming in at 22-35-5. The Rangers have won six of their last 10 games and the Devils have won three of their last 10. The Rangers have been the better team, but we never know what’s going to happen when these two rivals meet.

Rangers vs Devils – Game Information

📊 Records: Rangers(40-18-5), Devils(22-35-5)

Rangers(40-18-5), Devils(22-35-5) 📅 Date: March 22nd, 2022

March 22nd, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: Prudential Center

Prudential Center 🎲 Odds: Rangers(-140), Devils(+130)

Rangers vs Devils Odds

The Rangers and the Devils are set to meet on Tuesday. New York is going to be coming into this one as favorites, and rightfully so. This should be a game that they take care of business in unless they come out and play their worst hockey.

Below, you can find NHL odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the most reputable NHL betting sites.

Rangers vs Devils Preview

New York will travel to New Jersey on Tuesday for a battle versus the Devils. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Tuesday’s game, check out our Devils versus Rangers preview below.

Devils Looking For Win Versus Their Rival

The New Jersey Devils are going to be coming into this one playing below-average hockey as of late. They’ve only managed to win three of their last 10 games, including a disappointing loss in their most recent one against the Edmonton Oilers. The Devils ended up losing this one 6-3 as Jesper Bratt led the way with three points. Unfortunately for the Devils, Jesper Bratt’s incredible game couldn’t end in a win as they were unable to keep the puck out of the net.

It’s to be expected that Johnny Gillies will be in the net for the Devils on Tuesday and he hasn’t looked good all year. He’s currently 3-9-1 and has allowed more than 3.7 goals per game.

Rangers Looking To Be Better

The New York Rangers are going to be coming into this one only winning six of their last 10 games. This certainly isn’t the biggest problem, but they haven’t played the type of hockey that they’ve necessarily been looking for over their last 10 games.

However, the Rangers will be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak, including two impressive wins against arguably the two best teams in hockey as they were able to take down the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes. In their most recent game against the Carolina Hurricanes, they were able to come away with a 2-0 win.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Devils Trends

28-34 ATS this season.

36 games have gone OVER and 26 have gone UNDER.

Rangers Trends

23 games have gone OVER and 40 have gone UNDER.

31-31 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Rangers vs Devils

For this game, I’m going to go with the New York Rangers to win outright. When factoring in that the Devils are in second to last place of the Metropolitan Division, and that the Rangers already have 40 wins on the year, I have to go with the Rangers to win this one. The Rangers haven’t been playing great hockey as of late, but the New Jersey Devils haven’t looked good all year.

I think the Rangers are going to win this one in a close battle.

Get free NHL bets for the Devils vs Rangers game at BetOnline below.