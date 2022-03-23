Red Wings vs Islanders Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders are set to meet on Thursday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played at the UBS Arena as the Islanders will be coming in at 27-25-9 and the Red Wings will be coming in at 26-30-7. Neither team has been playing great hockey this season, but both are hoping that they can play better down the stretch and somehow sneak into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Red Wings vs Islanders – Game Information

📊 Records: Islanders(27-25-9), Red Wings(26-30-7)

Islanders(27-25-9), Red Wings(26-30-7) 📅 Date: March 24th, 2022

March 24th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

7:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: UBS Arena

UBS Arena 🎲 Odds: Islander(-230), Red Wings(+200)

Red Wings vs Islanders Odds

The New York Islanders are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. The Islanders haven’t looked great this season, but they’ve been playing much better hockey as of late. The Islanders have been able to win seven of their last 10.

Red Wings vs Islanders Preview

Detroit will travel to New York on Thursday for a battle versus the Islanders. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Islanders versus Red Wings preview below.

Islanders Looking To Stay Hot

Although it’s unlikely that the New York Islanders are going to have any chance of sneaking into the playoffs, they’ve been able to play their best hockey the past few weeks.

The Islanders are going to be coming in winning seven of their last 10 games, including their most recent one where they were able to take down a tough Ottaway Senators team, 3-0. In that game, Brock Nelson led the way with three points.

It’s to be expected that Ilya Sorokin will be in the net for New York on Thursday. He’s 21-13-7 with a 92% save percentage and has only allowed 2.29 goals per game.

Red Wings Looking To Be Better

The Detroit Red Wings are in a similar spot to the New York Islanders. Both teams don’t have a great chance of making the playoffs, but if they can play their best hockey down the stretch, anything can really happen.

Unfortunately for Detroit, they’ve been playing their worst hockey of the year as they’re going to be coming into this one only winning three of their last 10 games.

They were able to take down the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, 6-3. Detroit is hoping that this can be a start to a nice win streak for them, but it isn’t going to get easier now that they’re taking on the Islanders.

It’s to be expected that Alex Nedeljkovic will be in the net for Detroit on Thursday. He’s currently 17-19-6 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed more than 3.1 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Red Wings Trends

28-35 ATS this season.

35 games have gone OVER and 28 have gone UNDER.

Islanders Trends

27 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER.

29-31 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Red Wings vs Islanders

For this game, I’m going to go with the New York Islanders to cover the spread. When factoring in that the Red Wings have only won three of their last 10 games and the Islanders have been able to win seven of their last 10, I have to go with the trend here and assume that the Islanders are going to continue playing their best hockey.

I think that this one is going to be interesting for a few periods, but then the Islanders are going to prove to be too much for this Red Wings team.

