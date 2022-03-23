Sabres vs Penguins Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to meet on Wednesday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played at the KeyBank Center as Pittsburgh will be coming in at 39-16-9 and Buffalo will be coming in at 22-33-8. The Penguins have been playing excellent hockey as of late as they’ll be coming in winning seven of their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game winning streak. The Sabres, on the other hand, have also been playing well as of late as they’ve won their last two games.

Penguins vs Sabres – Game Information

📊 Records: Penguins(39-16-9), Sabres(22-33-8)

March 23rd, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

7:30 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center 🎲 Odds: Penguins(-200), Sabres(+175)

Penguins vs Sabres Odds

The Penguins are going to be coming into this one as heavy favorites, and rightfully so. They’ve been one of the best teams in the NHL for the past few months, and this is a game that they should be able to take care of business in.

Penguins vs Sabres Preview

Pittsburgh will travel to Buffalo on Wedensday for a battle versus the Sabres. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Penguins versus Sabres preview below.

Sabres On Two-Game Win Streak

The Buffalo Sabres are going to be coming into this one not playing the type of hockey that they were looking for this year, but they have won two games in a row. They’ll be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday as they won 3-2 in overtime. In that game, Rasmus Dahlin led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Craig Anderson will be in the net for the Sabres on Wednesday. He’s 11-9 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed just over three goals per game.

Penguins Looking For Fourth Straight Win

The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to be coming into this one as one of the best teams in the NHL. They’re currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division and have won their last three games.

They will be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday as they ended up winning 5-1. In this win, Sidney Crosby led the way with three points.

It’s to be expected that Casey DeSmith will be in the net for the Penguins on Wednesday and he’s had a decent season. He will be coming into this one at 6-4-3 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed less than three goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Sabres Trends

35-28 ATS this season.

31 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

Penguins Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 33 have gone UNDER.

31-32 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Penguins vs Sabres

For this game, I’m going to go with the Pittsburgh Penguins to cover the spread. When considering that Pittsburgh has been one of the best teams in the NHL for the past few months, I can’t imagine a way that Buffalo is going to win this one. The Sabres have been playing better hockey as of late, but they’ve still been one of the bottom half teams in the NHL for most of the year in terms of the standings.

Pittsburgh should be able to take care of business in this one, and I think that they’re going to do so pretty easily.

