Stars vs Hurricanes Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes are set to meet on Thursday at 7 EST. This game is going to be played in North Carolina at the PNC Arena as the Hurricanes will be coming in at 42-15-6 and the Stars will be coming in at 35-24-3. Considering that both of these teams have a chance to come out of their respective conferences, this should be one of the best games on Thursday.

Stars vs Hurricanes – Game Information

📊 Records: Stars(35-24-3), Hurricanes(42-15-6)

Stars(35-24-3), Hurricanes(42-15-6) 📅 Date: March 24th, 2022

March 24th, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST 📺 TV Channel: NHL Pass

NHL Pass 🏟 Venue: PNC Arena

PNC Arena 🎲 Odds: Hurricanes(-180), Stars(+160)

Stars vs Hurricanes Odds

The Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes are set to meet on Thursday. Carolina is going to be coming into this one as the favorites, and rightfully so. They’ve been one of the best teams in the NHL all season, and are looking to take business against one of the other top teams in the league.

Stars vs Hurricanes Preview

Dallas will travel to North Carolina on Thursday for a battle versus the Hurricanes. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Thursday’s game, check out our Hurricanes versus Stars preview below.

Hurricanes Trying To Beat Another High Level Team

The Carolina Hurricanes are going to be coming into this one as arguably the best team in the NHL. They’re currently the number one seed in the Metropolitan Division and are tied for the most points in the Eastern Conference.

Carolina is coming off a huge win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday where they ended up winning 3-2. Seth Jarvis led the way for Carolina with two points in the win.

It’s to be expected that Frederick Anderson will be in the net for Carolina on Thursday and he’s looked great all year. Andersen will be coming in with a 31-10-2 record and has a 92% save percentage, while allowing only 2.06 goals per game.

Stars Looking To Stay Hot

The Dallas Stars are going to be coming into this one trying to leave with a win to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Dallas is currently on a two-game winning streak and are hoping that this is the start of them solidifying that playoff spot.

The Stars were able to come away with a very impressive win against a tough Edmonton Oilers team on Tuesday as they ended up winning 5-3. Jamie Benn did his usual thing by leading the team with two points.

It’s to be expected that Jake Oettinger will be in the net for the Stars on Thursday. He will be coming into this one with a 22-10-1 record with a 91% save percentage and has allowed less than 2.5 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Hurricanes Trends

28-35 ATS this season.

28 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER.

Stars Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER.

29-33 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Stars vs Hurricanes

For this game, I’m going to go with the Carolina Hurricanes to win outright. When factoring in that this game is going to be in Carolina, I do think that they’re going to have the edge in this one.

The Dallas Stars have been playing much better recently, but I still think that Carolina is going to be able to take care of business in this one.

