Bulls vs Pelicans Preview, Free NBA Picks, Prediction and Odds

Bulls vs Pelicans — Game Information

🏀 Teams: Chicago Bulls | New Orleans Pelicans

Chicago Bulls 📊 Record: Bulls (42-30, 38-33-1 ATS) | Pelicans (30-42, 36-35-1 ATS)

Bulls (42-30, 38-33-1 ATS) | Pelicans (30-42, 36-35-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 🕛 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Chicago

Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass & NBC Sports Chicago 🏟 Venue: Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center; New Orleans, Louisiana 🎲 NBA Odds: Bulls +1.5 (-110) | Pelicans -1.5 (-110)

Bulls vs Pelicans Odds | NBA Picks

For tonight’s interconference rematch, the Bulls are 1.5-point underdogs on the road. Chicago is 36-8 as a favorite, 6-22 as an underdog and 14-21-1 ATS away. Moreover, the Bulls’ over/under record on the road is 16-19-1. The team is 1-4 ATS in its past five matchups versus Western Conference opponents.

Comparing the statistics above to the Pelicans’ records, New Orleans is 13-5 as a favorite, 17-37 as an underdog and 18-17-1 ATS at home. They are 3-6 in their previous nine games played in March. BetOnline odds are available below.

Bulls vs Pelicans Injuries | Free NBA Picks

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

SG DeMar DeRozan (questionable) | SG Zach LaVine (probable) | PG Lonzo Ball (out indefinitely)

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

SF Brandon Ingram (out indefinitely) | PF Zion Williamson (out indefinitely) | PG Kira Lewis Jr. (out for the season)

Bulls vs Pelicans Preview

Heading into this rare encounter, the Bulls rank fifth overall in the Eastern Conference. The team is currently trailing the Celtics, Bucks, 76ers and Heat. They are behind the fourth-seeded Celtics by three games. Also, Chicago’s conference record is 27-18. On the other side, the Pelicans rank 10th in the Western Conference standings. Their conference record is 20-23.

Based on the last three head-to-head matchups, the Bulls are 3-0 versus the Pelicans. On Oct. 22, 2021, Chicago defeated them 128-112 at United Center. New Orleans has not bested Chicago since Feb. 6, 2020, when the team won 125-119 on the road. This game tonight is the second time these teams are playing one another this regular season.

Bulls are losing ground in their conference

The Bulls are 3-7 in their past 10 contests. They are only one game ahead of the Cavaliers in the standings. Chicago needs to pile on the W’s in the coming days. Otherwise, the team could potentially drop down to the seventh seed. In their 129-98 road loss versus the Bucks on Tuesday, center Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls in scoring with 22 points in 32 minutes played.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each put up 21 points as well. Chicago shot 39-for-92 (42.4%) from the field and 12-for-28 (42.9%) from long range. Milwaukee outscored them 58-34 in the paint. Factoring in this loss, the Bulls are 0-8 ATS in their last eight road games.

New Orleans can qualify for a playoff spot

Furthermore, the Pelicans are 4-6 in their previous 10 games played. However, their 106-103 road loss to the Hornets on Monday eliminated their two-game win streak. The team’s four wins during this stretch were against the Jazz, Rockets, Spurs and Hawks. In the Pelicans’ three-point loss to the Hornets, guard CJ McCollum scored a team-high 27 points in 34 minutes of action.

Center Jonas Valanciunas finished his performance with a double-double, amassing 24 points, 18 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 29 minutes played. Not only did the Pelicans outrebound the Hornets 47-35, they generated 54 points in the free throw lane. They have to improve defensively if they want to make the playoffs.

NBA Betting Trends – Bulls vs Pelicans | NBA Picks

Chicago Bulls

Chicago is 2-10 ATS in the team’s last 12 contests.

The Bulls are 1-4 SU in their previous five games played.

Next, the total has gone under in eight of the Bulls’ past nine contests.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans is 4-1 ATS in its past five games.

And, the Pelicans are 3-6 SU in their previous nine contests.

Lastly, the total has gone over in the Pelicans’ last six matchups versus the Bulls.

Free NBA Picks — Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

Before this game, regarding the point spread consensus, 61% of gamblers are putting bets down on the Bulls to cover the spread at Smoothie King Center. As for the point total consensus, 68% of bettors are predicting the total will go over 226.5. The Bulls are 1-4 in their last five matchups against Southwest Division opponents.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pelicans have a 70.5% probability of winning.

For other helpful betting statistics, the Pelicans are 6-2 in their previous eight contests played on a Thursday. DeMar DeRozan has to play for Chicago to have the best chance to win tonight. All things considered, think about picking the Pelicans to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 226.5. More NBA picks are on the main page.

