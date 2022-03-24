Capitals vs Sabres Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres are set to meet on Friday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the KeyBank Center as the Capitals will be coming in at 35-20-10 and the Sabres will be coming in at 23-33-8. Although this game will be in Buffalo, the Capitals are going to be coming into this one as the heavy favorites, and rightfully so. Washington has been one of the better teams in the NHL all season and is looking to continue that on Friday.

Capitals vs Sabres – Game Information

📊 Records: Capitals(35-20-10), Sabres(23-33-8)

Capitals vs Sabres Odds

The Washington Capitals and the Buffalo Sabres are set to meet on Friday. This should be one of the easier games to bet on considering how much better the Capitals have been than the Sabres this year.

Capitals vs Sabres Preview

Washington will travel to Buffalo on Friday for a battle versus the Sabres. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Friday’s game, check out our Sabres versus Capitals preview below.

Sabres Looking For Four In A Row

Although the Buffalo Sabres haven’t had the season that they were hoping for, this team has been playing excellent hockey as of late. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

They were able to come away with a very impressive 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime on Wednesday as Tage Thompson led the way with two points.

It’s to be expected that Craig Anderson will be in the net for the Sabres on Friday. He’s currently 12-9 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed 3.04 goals per game.

Capitals Need To Be Better

The Washington Capitals are another team that is going to be coming into this one winning seven of their last 10 games. Although they’re similar to the Sabres in that regard, they’re going to be coming into this one on a two-game losing streak. They haven’t been able to get the job done the past two games as they ended up losing 5-2 against the Saint Louis Blues on Tuesday. Their inability to keep the puck out of the net lost them this one.

Tom Wilson was able to have two points, but it wasn’t enough for Washington.

It’s to be expected that Vitek Vanecek will be in the net for Washington on Friday. He’s 16-9-5 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed 2.43 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Capitals Trends

33-32 ATS this season.

36 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER.

Sabres Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

36-28 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Capitals vs Sabres

For this game, I’m definitely going to put my money on the Capitals to cover the spread. I am a bit worried because the game is going to be in Buffalo, but I can’t imagine that matters too much. I fully expect Washington to come out in this one and take care of business against a below-average Sabres team.

