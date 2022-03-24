Coyotes vs Flames Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Arizona Coyotes and the Calgary Flames are set to meet on Friday at 9 EST. This game is going to be played at the Scotiabank Saddledome as Arizona will be coming in a 20-39-4 and Calgary will be coming in at 38-17-8. The Flames have the most points in the Pacific Division, while the Coyotes have the least amount in the Central Division.

Coyotes vs Flames – Game Information

Coyotes vs Flames Odds

The Calgary Flames are going to be coming into this one as the heavy favorite, and rightfully so. They’ve been one of the better teams in the NHL all season, while the Coyotes have struggled mightily.

Coyotes vs Flames Preview

Arizona will travel to Calgary on Friday for a battle versus the Flames. For the latest NHL betting trends and free NHL picks on Friday’s game, check out our Flames versus Coyotes preview below.

Coyotes With Three Straight Losses

The Arizona Coyotes are going to be coming into this one winning six of their last 10 games. However, unfortunately for them, they’ve managed to lose three in a row.

They ended up losing to a below-average Seattle Kraken team in their most recent game, 4-2. Five players for the Coyotes were able to have a point each, but it wasn’t enough for them to get the job done.

It’s to be expected that Karel Vejmelka will be in the net for Arizona on Friday. He’s had a below-average year as he’s 10-24-1 with only a 90% save percentage and has allowed more than 3.3 goals per game.

Calgary Looking To Bounce Back

The Calgary Flames are going to be coming into this one as the number one team in the Pacific Division. They managed to win six of their last 10 games, but weren’t able to win their last one as they lost to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

They ended up losing this one 4-3. Two players did have two points in this one, but they didn’t do enough for Calgary to walk away with the win.

It’s to be expected that Jacob Markstrom will be in the net for Calgary on Friday. He’s had an above-average year as he’s 29-12-7 with a 93% save percentage and has allowed 2.1 goals per game.

NHL Betting Trends —

Let’s check out some of the NHL betting trends for the game below.

Coyotes Trends

32-31 ATS this season.

39 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER.

Flames Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER.

34-29 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Coyotes vs Flames

For this game, I am going to go with Calgary to cover the -1.5 spread. I think that they’re going to be way too much for Arizona on Friday. When factoring in that the Coyotes have been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, I have to take the Flames. When I also factor in that the Flames will be at home, everything leads to me taking Calgary -1.5.

